Moose sign Svechnikov to one-year deal

The Manitoba Moose have signed forward Evgeny Svechnikov to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Svechnikov, 24, appeared in 21 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season, recording three goals and five assists for eight points, all NHL career highs. He also posted one goal and one assist in four games with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

A first-round pick (19th overall) by the Red Wings in the 2015 NHL Draft, Svechnikov has skated in 186 AHL games with Grand Rapids, totaling 39 goals and 62 assists for 101 points. He notched 20 goals and 51 points as a rookie in 2016-17 and helped the Griffins to a Calder Cup championship.

In 41 career NHL games with Detroit, Svechnikov has tallied five goals and seven assists for 12 points.