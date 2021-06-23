Morris re-signs with IceHogs

The Rockford IceHogs have announced that goaltender Cale Morris has re-signed with the club on an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Morris, 25, made his pro debut in 2020-21 and appeared in seven games with the IceHogs, going 2-3-0 with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. He earned a victory in his first career start, a 35-save effort in a 3-2 win over Cleveland on Feb. 23.

Prior to joining the IceHogs, Morris spent four seasons at the University of Notre Dame. He won the Mike Richter Award as the nation’s top collegiate goaltender and was named Big Ten Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2017-18. As a senior in 2019-20, he earned Academic All-Big Ten honors while finishing with the program’s highest career save percentage (.931).