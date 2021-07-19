Morrison returns to Moose as head coach

The Winnipeg Jets have hired Mark Morrison as head coach of the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

Morrison, 58, returns to the Jets organization after serving as an assistant for six years with the Moose (2015-17) and St. John’s IceCaps (2011-15), reaching the conference finals in 2012 and the Calder Cup Finals in 2014. During his time with the Moose and IceCaps, Morrison worked with multiple current Jets players including Kyle Connor, Connor Hellebuyck, Adam Lowry and Josh Morrissey.

Morrison had spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the Anaheim Ducks.

Morrison served as head coach of Victoria (ECHL) from 2006 to 2011. He also coached and played with the Fife Flyers of the Elite Ice Hockey League, winning Coach of the Year honors three times.

A 1981 draft pick by the New York Rangers, Morrison played 31 games in the AHL with the New Haven Nighthawks and Nova Scotia Oilers.