Moulson returning to Bears for 2021-22

The Hershey Bears have re-signed forward Matt Moulson to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Moulson, 37, will enter his 16th professional season having skated in 1,050 pro games. The Bears captain finished second on the team with 12 goals and 24 points while skating in all 33 games in 2020-21, helping Hershey capture the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the team with the best record in the AHL.

Moulson has appeared in 400 regular-season games over seven AHL seasons with Hershey, Ontario and Manchester, totaling 154 goals and 179 assists for 333 points. He is the AHL’s current ironman, having played 212 consecutive games since joining the Reign in December 2017.

A native of North York, Ont., Moulson has also played 650 games in the National Hockey League with Los Angeles, the New York Islanders, Buffalo and Minnesota, registering 176 goals and 193 assists for 369 points.