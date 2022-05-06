Nappier, Penguins shut out Bears in Game 1

Tommy Nappier made 23 saves to backstop the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to a 3-0 win over the Hershey Bears in the opener of their best-of-three Atlantic Division first round series on Friday night.

The series shifts to Giant Center in Hershey for Game 2 on Sunday evening.

With Louis Domingue and Alex D’Orio on recall to Pittsburgh, Nappier made his first career playoff start and earned his second shutout of the Bears in a span of 17 days; he made 24 stops in a 3-0 win over Hershey on Apr. 19.

Will Reilly, Alex Nylander and Radim Zohorna scored for the Penguins, while Pierre-Olivier Joseph recorded two assists.

Pheonix Copley turned aside 28 of 30 shots in net for the Bears.

Atlantic Division First Round – Series “B” (best-of-3)

A4-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A5-Hershey Bears

Game 1 – Fri., May 6 – W-B/SCRANTON 3, Hershey 0

Game 2 – Sun., May 8 – W-B/Scranton at Hershey, 5:00

*Game 3 – Mon., May 9 – Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern