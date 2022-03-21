Nash acquired by Lightning, assigned to Crunch

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Riley Nash from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for future considerations.

Nash will report to the American Hockey League’s Syracuse Crunch.

A 12th-year pro, Nash has played 49 games in the NHL this season with Arizona, Tampa Bay and Winnipeg, posting four assists.

He has played 627 career NHL games, totaling 63 goals and 113 assists for 176 points.

Originally a first-round pick by Edmonton (21st overall) in the 2007 NHL Draft, Nash played three seasons with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers from 2010-13, recording 35 goals and 54 assists for 89 points in 186 games.