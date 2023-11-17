News

Nedeljkovic makes history in WBS debut

by AHL PR
Photo: Tessa McAndrews

In his first AHL appearance of the season after being assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a conditioning loan, Alex Nedeljkovic scored a goal to help the Penguins to a 4-2 win over the Providence Bruins on Friday night.

Nedeljkovic is the first goaltender in American Hockey League history to score twice in his career.

 

The 27-year-old Nedeljkovic, who signed as a free agent with Pittsburgh during the offseason, had not seen game action since an Oct. 24 start vs. Dallas.

Nedeljkovic carried a shutout into the final three minutes of Friday’s game before Providence scored twice with an extra attacker. He then secured the win with 1:04 remaining, hitting the open Bruins net from 175 feet away.

Nedeljkovic also scored as a member of the Charlotte Checkers on Mar. 10, 2018. He has two goals and five assists in his AHL career in addition to a record of 103-54-14, a 2.59 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage and 15 shutouts. Nedeljkovic won the Baz Bastien Award as the AHL’s outstanding goaltender and captured a Calder Cup championship with Charlotte in 2018-19.

Goals Scored by AHL Goaltenders  
Date Player Team Opponent
Dec. 5, 1987 Darcy Wakaluk Rochester Americans Utica Devils
Mar. 28, 1992 Paul Cohen Springfield Indians Rochester Americans
Oct. 9, 1995 Robb Stauber Rochester Americans P.E.I. Senators
Oct. 30, 1999 Christian Bronsard Syracuse Crunch Rochester Americans
Feb. 5, 2000 Jean-Francois Labbe Hartford Wolf Pack Quebec Citadelles
Oct. 15, 2001 Chris Mason Milwaukee Admirals Utah Grizzlies
Apr. 11, 2004 Antero Niittymaki Philadelphia Phantoms Hershey Bears
Apr. 17, 2005 Seamus Kotyk Milwaukee Admirals San Antonio Rampage
Feb. 20, 2008 Drew MacIntyre Manitoba Moose Chicago Wolves
Mar. 19, 2010 Chris Holt Binghamton Senators Rochester Americans
Jan. 16, 2015 Reto Berra Lake Erie Monsters Chicago Wolves
Mar. 24, 2017 Jonas Gustavsson Bakersfield Condors San Diego Gulls
Mar. 10, 2018 Alex Nedeljkovic Charlotte Checkers Hartford Wolf Pack
Nov. 14, 2018 Tristan Jarry Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Springfield Thunderbirds
*May 25, 2019 Max Lagace Chicago Wolves San Diego Gulls
Dec. 17, 2021 Collin Delia Rockford IceHogs Texas Stars
Mar. 2, 2022 Lukas Dostal San Diego Gulls Colorado Eagles
*May 12, 2022 Joel Hofer Springfield Thunderbirds Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Nov. 12, 2022 Jesper Wallstedt Iowa Wild Chicago Wolves
Mar. 3, 2023 Pyotr Kochetkov Chicago Wolves Manitoba Moose
Oct. 18, 2023 Strauss Mann Laval Rocket Rochester Americans
Nov. 17, 2023 Alex Nedeljkovic Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Providence Bruins

*Calder Cup Playoffs

