Nedeljkovic makes history in WBS debut

In his first AHL appearance of the season after being assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a conditioning loan, Alex Nedeljkovic scored a goal to help the Penguins to a 4-2 win over the Providence Bruins on Friday night.
Nedeljkovic is the first goaltender in American Hockey League history to score twice in his career.
The 27-year-old Nedeljkovic, who signed as a free agent with Pittsburgh during the offseason, had not seen game action since an Oct. 24 start vs. Dallas.
Nedeljkovic carried a shutout into the final three minutes of Friday’s game before Providence scored twice with an extra attacker. He then secured the win with 1:04 remaining, hitting the open Bruins net from 175 feet away.
Nedeljkovic also scored as a member of the Charlotte Checkers on Mar. 10, 2018. He has two goals and five assists in his AHL career in addition to a record of 103-54-14, a 2.59 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage and 15 shutouts. Nedeljkovic won the Baz Bastien Award as the AHL’s outstanding goaltender and captured a Calder Cup championship with Charlotte in 2018-19.
|Goals Scored by AHL Goaltenders
|Date
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|Dec. 5, 1987
|Darcy Wakaluk
|Rochester Americans
|Utica Devils
|Mar. 28, 1992
|Paul Cohen
|Springfield Indians
|Rochester Americans
|Oct. 9, 1995
|Robb Stauber
|Rochester Americans
|P.E.I. Senators
|Oct. 30, 1999
|Christian Bronsard
|Syracuse Crunch
|Rochester Americans
|Feb. 5, 2000
|Jean-Francois Labbe
|Hartford Wolf Pack
|Quebec Citadelles
|Oct. 15, 2001
|Chris Mason
|Milwaukee Admirals
|Utah Grizzlies
|Apr. 11, 2004
|Antero Niittymaki
|Philadelphia Phantoms
|Hershey Bears
|Apr. 17, 2005
|Seamus Kotyk
|Milwaukee Admirals
|San Antonio Rampage
|Feb. 20, 2008
|Drew MacIntyre
|Manitoba Moose
|Chicago Wolves
|Mar. 19, 2010
|Chris Holt
|Binghamton Senators
|Rochester Americans
|Jan. 16, 2015
|Reto Berra
|Lake Erie Monsters
|Chicago Wolves
|Mar. 24, 2017
|Jonas Gustavsson
|Bakersfield Condors
|San Diego Gulls
|Mar. 10, 2018
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Charlotte Checkers
|Hartford Wolf Pack
|Nov. 14, 2018
|Tristan Jarry
|Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
|Springfield Thunderbirds
|*May 25, 2019
|Max Lagace
|Chicago Wolves
|San Diego Gulls
|Dec. 17, 2021
|Collin Delia
|Rockford IceHogs
|Texas Stars
|Mar. 2, 2022
|Lukas Dostal
|San Diego Gulls
|Colorado Eagles
|*May 12, 2022
|Joel Hofer
|Springfield Thunderbirds
|Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
|Nov. 12, 2022
|Jesper Wallstedt
|Iowa Wild
|Chicago Wolves
|Mar. 3, 2023
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Chicago Wolves
|Manitoba Moose
|Oct. 18, 2023
|Strauss Mann
|Laval Rocket
|Rochester Americans
|Nov. 17, 2023
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
|Providence Bruins
*Calder Cup Playoffs