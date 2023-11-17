Nedeljkovic makes history in WBS debut

In his first AHL appearance of the season after being assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a conditioning loan, Alex Nedeljkovic scored a goal to help the Penguins to a 4-2 win over the Providence Bruins on Friday night.

Nedeljkovic is the first goaltender in American Hockey League history to score twice in his career.

The 27-year-old Nedeljkovic, who signed as a free agent with Pittsburgh during the offseason, had not seen game action since an Oct. 24 start vs. Dallas.

Nedeljkovic carried a shutout into the final three minutes of Friday’s game before Providence scored twice with an extra attacker. He then secured the win with 1:04 remaining, hitting the open Bruins net from 175 feet away.

Nedeljkovic also scored as a member of the Charlotte Checkers on Mar. 10, 2018. He has two goals and five assists in his AHL career in addition to a record of 103-54-14, a 2.59 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage and 15 shutouts. Nedeljkovic won the Baz Bastien Award as the AHL’s outstanding goaltender and captured a Calder Cup championship with Charlotte in 2018-19.