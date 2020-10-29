New Jersey re-signs defenseman White

The New Jersey Devils have re-signed defenseman Colton White to a one-year, two-way contract.

White, 23, appeared in 45 games with the AHL’s Binghamton Devils in 2019-20, tallying one goal and 11 assists for 12 points. He also skated in six NHL games with New Jersey.

The Devils’ fourth-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, White has played 163 AHL games over three pro seasons with Binghamton, totaling 10 goals and 41 assists for 51 points. He made his NHL debut during the 2018-19 campaign and is scoreless in nine career NHL outings.