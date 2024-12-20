13 AHL players representing Canada at Spengler Cup

Hockey Canada has announced its 26-man national team roster for the upcoming Spengler Cup tournament, a list that includes 13 players currently skating in the American Hockey League.

“All of the players named today are extremely excited to represent their country and wear the Maple Leaf as they compete at the Spengler Cup,” said co-general manager Brad Pascall, who is also GM of the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers. “This is a unique and exciting tournament, and we know these players will embrace the challenge in front of them.”

Among the players selected are:

G Dylan Ferguson (Iowa Wild)

G Colten Ellis (Springfield Thunderbirds)

D Layton Ahac (Abbotsford Canucks)

D Noel Hoefenmayer (Laval Rocket)

D Colton White (Utica Comets)

D Madison Bowey (Cleveland Monsters)

D Jonathan Aspirot (Calgary Wranglers)

D Mac Hollowell (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins)

F Logan Shaw (Toronto Marlies)

F Curtis McKenzie (Texas Stars)

F Charles Hudon (Ontario Reign)

F Brett Seney (Rockford IceHogs)

F Brandon Coe (San Jose Barracuda)

Canada opens the 2024 Spengler Cup against host HC Davos on Dec. 26.