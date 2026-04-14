2025-26 AHL Man of the Year team winners named

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today the individual team winners of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year awards, selected by their respective clubs for their outstanding contributions to the local community and charitable organizations during the 2025-26 season.

From this list of finalists, representatives from IOA/American Specialty and the AHL will choose the winner of the 2025-26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award. The AHL’s annual Man of the Year award is named after the late Yanick Dupré, who died in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. Dupré, an AHL All-Star in 1995, played four seasons with the Hershey Bears and also skated in 35 National Hockey League games with the Philadelphia Flyers.

This year’s winners of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year awards are:

Chase Wouters, Abbotsford Canucks (4th career selection)

Seth Griffith, Bakersfield Condors (1st)

Jorian Donovan, Belleville Senators (1st)

Matthew Maggio, Bridgeport Islanders (1st)

Lucas Ciona, Calgary Wranglers (2nd)

Ben Steeves, Charlotte Checkers (2nd)

Justin Robidas, Chicago Wolves (1st)

Owen Sillinger, Cleveland Monsters (1st)

Max McCormick, Coachella Valley Firebirds (1st)

Jayson Megna, Colorado Eagles (2nd)

Amadeus Lombardi, Grand Rapids Griffins (1st)

Jackson Dorrington, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

Mitch McLain, Henderson Silver Knights (1st)

Grant Cruikshank, Hershey Bears (1st)

Cal Petersen, Iowa Wild (1st)

Lucas Condotta, Laval Rocket (4th)

Carson Bjarnason, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st)

Tyrel Bauer, Manitoba Moose (2nd)

Oasiz Wiesblatt, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)

Jacob Doty, Ontario Reign (1st)

Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins (1st)

Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Rochester Americans (1st)

Brett Seney, Rockford IceHogs (1st)

Matthew Phillips, San Diego Gulls (1st)

Patrick Giles, San Jose Barracuda (1st)

Kale Kessy, Springfield Thunderbirds (3rd)

Brandon Halverson, Syracuse Crunch (1st)

Curtis McKenzie, Texas Stars (4th)

William Villeneuve, Toronto Marlies (1st)

Andrew Agozzino, Tucson Roadrunners (2nd)

Ryan Schmelzer, Utica Comets (1st)

Phil Kemp, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)

The winner of the 2025-26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced in the coming weeks.