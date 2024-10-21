Facebook Pixel tracking image
2025 AHL All-Star Classic tickets on sale now

by AHL PR

Tickets for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino are now on sale.

The two-day event will take place at Acrisure Arena, home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and feature the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercrest on Sunday, Feb. 2, and the AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino on Monday, Feb. 3. Both events begin at 6 p.m. PT.

For more information about the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, visit cvfirebirds.com/allstar.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam AtkinsonDrake BathersonJordan BinningtonJohn CarlsonLogan CoutureThatcher DemkoLukas DostalConnor HellebuyckTristan JarryKaapo KahkonenJordan KyrouJonathan MarchessaultJacob MarkstromJ.T. Miller, William NylanderKyle PalmieriMikko RantanenDylan StromeTyler ToffoliVitek Vanecek and Mats Zuccarello, as well as current Seattle Kraken players Oliver Bjorkstrand, Ryker Evans, Brandon MontourVince DunnYanni GourdeJamie Oleksiak and Philipp Grubauer.

