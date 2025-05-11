Matchups, schedules set for division finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs’ four Division Finals series.

The best-of-five series are played in either a 2-2-1 or a 2-3 format, unless building availability requires otherwise. In the 2-3 format, the higher seed has the option of playing either the first two games or the last three games at home.

All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV on FloHockey.