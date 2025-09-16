2025 preseason begins Oct. 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today its composite 2025 preseason schedule, leading up to the start of the league’s 90th campaign next month.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season begins on Fri., Oct. 10.

2025 AHL PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Wed., Oct. 1

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. EDT (closed to public)

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m. EDT

Thu., Oct. 2

Chicago at Rockford, 10:30 a.m. CDT

Coachella Valley vs. Ontario, 4 p.m. PDT (at El Segundo, Calif.)

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. EDT

Fri., Oct. 3

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 10:30 a.m. EDT

Bridgeport at Hartford, 6 p.m. EDT (at Koeppel Community Sports Center)

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. EDT

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Utica vs. Syracuse, 7:05 p.m. EDT (at Binghamton, N.Y.)

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. CDT

Sat., Oct. 4

Laval vs. Toronto, 3 p.m. EDT (at Belleville, Ont.)

San Jose at Bakersfield, 4 p.m. PDT

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m. CDT (at Rosemont Ice Arena)

Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m. PDT

Sun., Oct. 5

Toronto at Belleville, 3 p.m. EDT

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m. EDT

Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m. EDT

Tucson at Henderson, 2 p.m. PDT

San Diego at Ontario, 3 p.m. PDT

Bakersfield at San Jose, 4 p.m. PDT