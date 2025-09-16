2025 preseason begins Oct. 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today its composite 2025 preseason schedule, leading up to the start of the league’s 90th campaign next month.
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.
The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season begins on Fri., Oct. 10.
2025 AHL PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Wed., Oct. 1
Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. EDT (closed to public)
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m. EDT
Thu., Oct. 2
Chicago at Rockford, 10:30 a.m. CDT
Coachella Valley vs. Ontario, 4 p.m. PDT (at El Segundo, Calif.)
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. EDT
Fri., Oct. 3
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 10:30 a.m. EDT
Bridgeport at Hartford, 6 p.m. EDT (at Koeppel Community Sports Center)
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. EDT
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Utica vs. Syracuse, 7:05 p.m. EDT (at Binghamton, N.Y.)
Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. CDT
Sat., Oct. 4
Laval vs. Toronto, 3 p.m. EDT (at Belleville, Ont.)
San Jose at Bakersfield, 4 p.m. PDT
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m. CDT (at Rosemont Ice Arena)
Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m. PDT
Sun., Oct. 5
Toronto at Belleville, 3 p.m. EDT
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m. EDT
Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m. EDT
Tucson at Henderson, 2 p.m. PDT
San Diego at Ontario, 3 p.m. PDT
Bakersfield at San Jose, 4 p.m. PDT