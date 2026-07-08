2026-27 home openers announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 32 teams’ home openers for the 2026-27 season:

Abbotsford Canucks [VAN] Sat., Oct. 17 vs. Coachella Valley Bakersfield Condors [EDM] Sat., Oct. 17 vs. Calgary Belleville Senators [OTT] Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Hamilton Calgary Wranglers [CGY] Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Abbotsford Charlotte Checkers [FLA] Fri., Oct. 16 vs. Hartford Chicago Wolves [CAR] Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Manitoba Cleveland Monsters [CBJ] Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Grand Rapids Coachella Valley Firebirds [SEA] Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Ontario Colorado Eagles [COL] Fri., Oct. 9 vs. Abbotsford Grand Rapids Griffins [DET] Fri., Oct. 9 vs. Manitoba Hamilton Hammers [NYI] Fri., Oct. 9 vs. Toronto Hartford Wolf Pack [NYR] Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Henderson Silver Knights [VGK] Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Bakersfield Hershey Bears [WSH] Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Charlotte Iowa Wild [MIN] Fri., Oct. 9 vs. Rockford Laval Rocket [MTL] Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Syracuse Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI] Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Hartford Manitoba Moose [WPG] Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Chicago Milwaukee Admirals [NSH] Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Grand Rapids Ontario Reign [LA] Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Coachella Valley Providence Bruins [BOS] Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Utica Rochester Americans [BUF] Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Toronto Rockford IceHogs [CHI] Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Milwaukee San Diego Gulls [ANA] Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Henderson San Jose Barracuda [SJ] Sat., Oct. 3 vs. San Diego Springfield Thunderbirds [STL] Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Laval Syracuse Crunch [TB] Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Belleville Texas Stars [DAL] Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Iowa Toronto Marlies [TOR] Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Hamilton Tucson Roadrunners [UTA] Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Colorado Utica Comets [NJ] Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Rochester Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Springfield

The complete 2026-27 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, July 9.