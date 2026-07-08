2026-27 home openers announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 32 teams’ home openers for the 2026-27 season:
|Abbotsford Canucks [VAN]
|Sat., Oct. 17 vs. Coachella Valley
|Bakersfield Condors [EDM]
|Sat., Oct. 17 vs. Calgary
|Belleville Senators [OTT]
|Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Hamilton
|Calgary Wranglers [CGY]
|Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Abbotsford
|Charlotte Checkers [FLA]
|Fri., Oct. 16 vs. Hartford
|Chicago Wolves [CAR]
|Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Manitoba
|Cleveland Monsters [CBJ]
|Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Grand Rapids
|Coachella Valley Firebirds [SEA]
|Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Ontario
|Colorado Eagles [COL]
|Fri., Oct. 9 vs. Abbotsford
|Grand Rapids Griffins [DET]
|Fri., Oct. 9 vs. Manitoba
|Hamilton Hammers [NYI]
|Fri., Oct. 9 vs. Toronto
|Hartford Wolf Pack [NYR]
|Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
|Henderson Silver Knights [VGK]
|Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Bakersfield
|Hershey Bears [WSH]
|Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Charlotte
|Iowa Wild [MIN]
|Fri., Oct. 9 vs. Rockford
|Laval Rocket [MTL]
|Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Syracuse
|Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI]
|Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Hartford
|Manitoba Moose [WPG]
|Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Chicago
|Milwaukee Admirals [NSH]
|Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Grand Rapids
|Ontario Reign [LA]
|Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Coachella Valley
|Providence Bruins [BOS]
|Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Utica
|Rochester Americans [BUF]
|Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Toronto
|Rockford IceHogs [CHI]
|Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Milwaukee
|San Diego Gulls [ANA]
|Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Henderson
|San Jose Barracuda [SJ]
|Sat., Oct. 3 vs. San Diego
|Springfield Thunderbirds [STL]
|Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Laval
|Syracuse Crunch [TB]
|Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Belleville
|Texas Stars [DAL]
|Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Iowa
|Toronto Marlies [TOR]
|Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Hamilton
|Tucson Roadrunners [UTA]
|Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Colorado
|Utica Comets [NJ]
|Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Rochester
|Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT]
|Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Springfield
The complete 2026-27 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, July 9.