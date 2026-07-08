News

2026-27 home openers announced

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 32 teams’ home openers for the 2026-27 season:

 

Abbotsford Canucks [VAN] Sat., Oct. 17 vs. Coachella Valley
Bakersfield Condors [EDM] Sat., Oct. 17 vs. Calgary
Belleville Senators [OTT] Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Hamilton
Calgary Wranglers [CGY] Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Abbotsford
Charlotte Checkers [FLA] Fri., Oct. 16 vs. Hartford
Chicago Wolves [CAR] Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Manitoba
Cleveland Monsters [CBJ] Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Grand Rapids
Coachella Valley Firebirds [SEA] Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Ontario
Colorado Eagles [COL] Fri., Oct. 9 vs. Abbotsford
Grand Rapids Griffins [DET] Fri., Oct. 9 vs. Manitoba
Hamilton Hammers [NYI] Fri., Oct. 9 vs. Toronto
Hartford Wolf Pack [NYR] Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Henderson Silver Knights [VGK] Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Bakersfield
Hershey Bears [WSH] Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Charlotte
Iowa Wild [MIN] Fri., Oct. 9 vs. Rockford
Laval Rocket [MTL] Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Syracuse
Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI] Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Hartford
Manitoba Moose [WPG] Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Chicago
Milwaukee Admirals [NSH] Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Grand Rapids
Ontario Reign [LA] Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Coachella Valley
Providence Bruins [BOS] Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Utica
Rochester Americans [BUF] Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Toronto
Rockford IceHogs [CHI] Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Milwaukee
San Diego Gulls [ANA] Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Henderson
San Jose Barracuda [SJ] Sat., Oct. 3 vs. San Diego
Springfield Thunderbirds [STL] Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Laval
Syracuse Crunch [TB] Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Belleville
Texas Stars [DAL] Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Iowa
Toronto Marlies [TOR] Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Hamilton
Tucson Roadrunners [UTA] Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Colorado
Utica Comets [NJ] Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Rochester
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Springfield

The complete 2026-27 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, July 9.

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