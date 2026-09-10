2026 preseason begins Sept. 25

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today its composite 2026 preseason schedule, leading up to the start of the league’s 91st campaign next month.
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.
The AHL’s 2026-27 regular season begins on Fri., Oct. 2.
2026 AHL PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Fri., Sept. 25
Manitoba vs. Iowa, 2 p.m. CDT (at Saint Paul, Minn.)
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. EDT
San Jose at Bakersfield, 6:30 p.m. PDT
San Diego at Ontario, 7 p.m. PDT
Sat., Sept. 26
Cleveland vs. Grand Rapids, 1 p.m. EDT (at Toledo, Ohio)
Manitoba vs. Iowa, 2 p.m. CDT (at Saint Paul, Minn.)
Rockford at Milwaukee, 6 p.m. CDT
Colorado vs. Texas, 3 p.m. MST (at Tucson, Ariz.)
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Toronto vs. Rochester, 7:30 p.m. EDT (at Buffalo, N.Y.)
Bakersfield at San Jose, 5 p.m. PDT
Henderson at Tucson, 7 p.m. MST
Sun., Sept. 27
Grand Rapids vs. Cleveland, 3 p.m. EDT (at Toledo, Ohio)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m. EDT
Toronto at Hamilton, 4 p.m. EDT
Henderson vs. Colorado, 3 p.m. MST (at Tucson, Ariz.)
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 5 p.m. PDT
Calgary at Abbotsford, 6 p.m. PDT
Texas at Tucson, 7 p.m. MST
Mon., Sept. 28
Milwaukee at Rockford, 11 a.m. CDT
Calgary at Abbotsford, 1 p.m. PDT
Tue., Sept. 29
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. EDT