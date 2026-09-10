2026 preseason begins Sept. 25

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today its composite 2026 preseason schedule, leading up to the start of the league’s 91st campaign next month.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

The AHL’s 2026-27 regular season begins on Fri., Oct. 2.

2026 AHL PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Fri., Sept. 25

Manitoba vs. Iowa, 2 p.m. CDT (at Saint Paul, Minn.)

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. EDT

San Jose at Bakersfield, 6:30 p.m. PDT

San Diego at Ontario, 7 p.m. PDT

Sat., Sept. 26

Cleveland vs. Grand Rapids, 1 p.m. EDT (at Toledo, Ohio)

Manitoba vs. Iowa, 2 p.m. CDT (at Saint Paul, Minn.)

Rockford at Milwaukee, 6 p.m. CDT

Colorado vs. Texas, 3 p.m. MST (at Tucson, Ariz.)

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Toronto vs. Rochester, 7:30 p.m. EDT (at Buffalo, N.Y.)

Bakersfield at San Jose, 5 p.m. PDT

Henderson at Tucson, 7 p.m. MST

Sun., Sept. 27

Grand Rapids vs. Cleveland, 3 p.m. EDT (at Toledo, Ohio)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m. EDT

Toronto at Hamilton, 4 p.m. EDT

Henderson vs. Colorado, 3 p.m. MST (at Tucson, Ariz.)

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 5 p.m. PDT

Calgary at Abbotsford, 6 p.m. PDT

Texas at Tucson, 7 p.m. MST

Mon., Sept. 28

Milwaukee at Rockford, 11 a.m. CDT

Calgary at Abbotsford, 1 p.m. PDT

Tue., Sept. 29

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. EDT