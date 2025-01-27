Silver Knights’ Addison named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Calen Addison has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 26, 2025.

Addison recorded seven assists and eight points in four games last week, helping the Silver Knights put together their longest winning streak in two years.

Last Monday in Tucson, Addison set up three late Henderson goals – two in the final 2:16 of regulation and one in overtime – as the Silver Knights rallied for a 5-4 victory. On Tuesday, he registered a goal and three assists for his first career four-point game in a 7-3 win over the Roadrunners. Addison recorded four shots on goal in a 6-3 win over Colorado on Friday, and picked up another assist on Saturday as the Silver Knights beat the Eagles, 2-1 in overtime, for their fifth consecutive victory.

Addison has recorded three goals and 19 assists for 22 points in 35 games this season after signing with Henderson on Oct. 24, 2024. Voted to the Central Division AHL All-Star Team and the AHL All-Rookie Team after the 2020-21 season, the 24-year-old native of Brandon, Man., has totaled 16 goals and 64 assists for 80 points in 112 career AHL contests with Henderson, Iowa and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Originally a second-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2018 NHL Draft, Addison has played 152 games in the National Hockey League with Minnesota and San Jose, tallying six goals and 44 assists for 50 points.