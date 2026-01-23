Admirals grab OT win over Wild in Outdoor Classic

HASTINGS, Minn. … Zach L’Heureux scored 1:25 into overtime to give the Milwaukee Admirals a 3-2 victory over the Iowa Wild in the 13th American Hockey League outdoor game on Friday evening.

The game was played at the United Heroes League complex in Hastings as part of Hockey Day Minnesota 2026.

The thermometer read minus-8 degrees Fahrenheit at puck drop, making it the coldest outdoor game ever played in the AHL or the NHL.

Ryder Rolston and Oasiz Wiesblatt also scored for the Admirals, who rallied from 2-0 down to earn the victory. Matt Murray stopped 25 of 27 shots in the Milwaukee cage.

Hunter Haight and Minnesota native Ryan Sandelin scored for Iowa, while Samuel Hlavaj made 34 saves.