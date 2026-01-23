Admirals grab OT win over Wild in Outdoor Classic

HASTINGS, Minn. … Zach L’Heureux scored 1:25 into overtime to give the Milwaukee Admirals a 3-2 victory over the Iowa Wild in the 13th American Hockey League outdoor game on Friday evening.
The game was played at the United Heroes League complex in Hastings as part of Hockey Day Minnesota 2026.
The thermometer read minus-8 degrees Fahrenheit at puck drop, making it the coldest outdoor game ever played in the AHL or the NHL.
Ryder Rolston and Oasiz Wiesblatt also scored for the Admirals, who rallied from 2-0 down to earn the victory. Matt Murray stopped 25 of 27 shots in the Milwaukee cage.
Hunter Haight and Minnesota native Ryan Sandelin scored for Iowa, while Samuel Hlavaj made 34 saves.
|AHL OUTDOOR GAME HISTORY
|Date
|Site
|Result
|Feb. 20, 2010
|New York State Fairgrounds
Syracuse, N.Y.
|Binghamton Senators 1
Syracuse Crunch 2
|Feb. 19, 2011
|Rentschler Field
East Hartford, Conn.
|Providence Bruins 5
Connecticut Whale 4 (SO)
|Jan. 6, 2012
|Citizens Bank Park
Philadelphia, Pa.
|Hershey Bears 3
Adirondack Phantoms 4 (OT)
|Jan. 21, 2012
|Ivor Wynne Stadium
Hamilton, Ont.
|Toronto Marlies 7
Hamilton Bulldogs 2
|Jan. 20, 2013
|Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, Pa.
|W-B/Scranton Penguins 2
Hershey Bears 1 (OT)
|Dec. 13, 2013
|Frontier Field
Rochester, N.Y.
|Lake Erie Monsters 4
Rochester Americans 5 (SO)
|Dec. 30, 2013
|Comerica Park
Detroit, Mich.
|Toronto Marlies 4
Grand Rapids Griffins 3 (SO)
|Dec. 19, 2015
|Raley Field
West Sacramento, Calif.
|Bakersfield Condors 2
Stockton Heat 3
|Jan. 7, 2017
|Memorial Stadium
Bakersfield, Calif.
|Ontario Reign 2
Bakersfield Condors 3 (OT)
|Jan. 20, 2018
|Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, Pa.
|Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5
Hershey Bears 2
|Mar. 4, 2023
|FirstEnergy Stadium
Cleveland, Ohio
|W-B/Scranton Penguins 2
Cleveland Monsters 3 (OT)
|Jan. 13, 2024
|Truist Field
Charlotte, N.C.
|Rochester Americans 2
Charlotte Checkers 5
|Jan. 23, 2026
|Tradition Veterans Complex
Hastings, Minn.
|Milwaukee Admirals 3
Iowa Wild 2 (OT)