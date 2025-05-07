Admirals keep season alive with Game 3 victory

Facing elimination just two games into their postseason after winning the Central Division, Milwaukee raced past Rockford, 6-2, at BMO Center on Wednesday to extend their division semifinal for at least one more night.

The IceHogs still lead the best-of-five series, two games to one, and will host Game 4 on Friday.

Kieffer Bellows scored three goals – the second hat trick of his AHL career – and added an assist to lead the Admirals’ offense. Grigori Denisenko, Spencer Stastney and Joakim Kemell all scored their first goals of the series, and Ozzy Wiesblatt tallied two assists.

Matt Murray (1-2) bounced back from allowing five goals on 18 shots in Game 2 and made 25 saves in Game 3 to pick up the win. Milwaukee has now won nine times over the last three postseasons in games when they faced elimination.

Samuel Savoie scored a goal and assisted on Zach Sanford’s shorthanded marker for the IceHogs. The rookie Savoie has five points in his last two games.

Drew Commesso (4-1) took his first loss of the postseason, giving up five goals on 27 shots over two periods of work. Mitchell Weeks made his Calder Cup Playoff debut in relief and made six saves in the third period.

(Rockford leads series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Thu., May 1 – Rockford 3, MILWAUKEE 2 (OT)

Game 2 – Sat., May 3 – Rockford 6, MILWAUKEE 1

Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Milwaukee 6, ROCKFORD 2

Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Milwaukee at Rockford, 8:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Rockford at Milwaukee, 5:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern