Admirals, Predators extend affiliation agreement

The Milwaukee Admirals and Nashville Predators have announced a four-year extension of their affiliation agreement through the 2028-29 season.

“We are thrilled to extend this very successful partnership between our two organizations for another four seasons,” said Admirals owner and CEO Harris Turer. “The Predators staff is committed to putting a winning team on the ice in Milwaukee while also developing players for the next level.”

Since joining forces with the Predators in 1998, the Admirals have accumulated 1,058 wins and a .594 points percentage. And since entering the AHL in 2001, Milwaukee has won seven division titles, two Western Conference championships and the 2004 Calder Cup. Between 2003-04 and 2012-13, the Admirals became the first team in AHL history to record 10 consecutive 40-win seasons.

“On behalf of the Predators organization, including our assistant GM and Milwaukee GM Scott Nichol, we are excited to continue our well-established and prosperous affiliation with the Admirals for another four years,” said Predators general manager Barry Trotz. “The Admirals have fostered a winning culture with an emphasis on player development on and off the ice, helping our young men become prepared to take the next step at the NHL level.”

Many of Nashville’s core franchise players spent time with the Admirals during their careers, including Pekka Rinne, Juuse Saros, Roman Josi, Shea Weber and Filip Forsberg. Eight of the 14 players to skate in at least 50 games for Nashville this season also spent time with the Ads, and in the past two seasons along 21 players have skated for both Milwaukee and Nashville.