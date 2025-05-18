Admirals pull even in Central Division final series

Milwaukee answered the bell in Game 2 of the Central Division Finals on Sunday evening, grabbing a 6-4 decision from Texas at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The best-of-five series heads to Milwaukee tied at a game apiece. Game 3 is Wednesday night.

Jesse Ylonen scored twice for the Admirals, and Chase De Leo scored the go-ahead goal 3:33 into the third period. Milwaukee struck four times on six shots in the final frame to break open the game.

Jake Lucchini recorded a goal and two assists for Milwaukee. De Leo, Joakim Kemell and Ozzy Wiesblatt all chipped in a goal and an assist.

Kole Lind recorded a hat trick for the Stars, the fourth of his AHL career. Justin Hryckowian added a goal and an assist, giving him 11 points in five playoff games.

Matt Murray (4-3) made 16 saves for Milwaukee. Magnus Hellberg (2-1) stopped 23 shots for the Stars, who lost for the first time this postseason.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Thu., May 15 – TEXAS 4, Milwaukee 2

Game 2 – Sun., May 18 – Milwaukee 6, TEXAS 4

Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00

Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 25 – Texas at Milwaukee, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern