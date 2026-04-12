Admirals secure postseason invite

The Milwaukee Admirals clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over Iowa.

The Admirals will be making their sixth consecutive trip to the postseason. They were conference finalists in 2023 and 2024 and have won at least one series each of the last four years.

Milwaukee joins Grand Rapids, Chicago, Texas and Manitoba as the five teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Central Division; the top three clubs will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place finishers will meet in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season ends April 19; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.