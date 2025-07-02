Admirals sign former AHL MVP Carr

The Milwaukee Admirals have signed forward Daniel Carr to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

Carr returns to North American after spending the last four-plus seasons with HC Lugano in the Swiss National League. In 2024-25, he finished second on the club in scoring with 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 39 games.

Carr won the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL’s most valuable player in 2018-19, when he set career highs with 30 goals, 41 assists, 71 points and a plus-35 rating in 52 games with the Chicago Wolves. His last stint in the AHL came in 2019-20, when he tallied 23 goals and 27 assists in 47 games with Milwaukee.

In 238 career AHL contests with Milwaukee, Chicago, Laval, St. John’s and Hamilton, Carr has totaled 104 goals and 107 assists for 211 points. He played in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2019, and reached the Calder Cup Finals that spring with the Wolves.

A native of Sherwood Park, Alta., Carr has played 117 games in the NHL with Montreal, Vegas, Nashville and Washington, registering 16 goals and 21 assists.