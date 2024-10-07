Admirals sign Ratcliffe to AHL deal

The Milwaukee Admirals have signed forward Isaac Ratcliffe to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Ratcliffe spent last season with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, recording seven goals and three assists in a career-high 66 appearances.

The sixth-year pro returns to Milwaukee after finishing the 2022-23 season with the Admirals. He tallied 16 points in 21 regular-season games before contributing three goals and an assist in 10 playoff games after being acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers organization on Feb. 26, 2023.

A second-round choice by the Flyers in the 2017 NHL Draft, Ratcliffe has played 10 career NHL games, recording one goal and three assists. He has also skated in 249 AHL games with Chicago, Milwaukee and Lehigh Valley, totaling 33 goals and 49 assists for 82 points.