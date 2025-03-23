Admirals, Stars secure playoff berths

The Milwaukee Admirals and Texas Stars both clinched spots in the Calder Cup Playoffs on Sunday, the first teams from the Western Conference to join the postseason field.

Texas secured their spot with a 5-2 win over Chicago, and Milwaukee followed minutes later when Ontario closed out a 7-4 win over Iowa.

The Stars are postseason-bound for the fourth consecutive season under head coach Neil Graham. They currently sit two points ahead of the Admirals for first place in the Central Division.

Conference finalists in 2023 and 2024, the Admirals have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs 19 times in 22 opportunities since joining the AHL in 2001, including all five chances under head coach Karl Taylor.

Milwaukee and Texas will be among five teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Central Division; the top three teams will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place finishers square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2024-25 regular season ends April 20; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.