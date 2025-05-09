Admirals tie series with Game 4 win

Ozzy Wiesblatt’s power-play goal with 5:33 left in the second period stood up as the difference as Milwaukee defeated Rockford, 3-2, in Game 4 of their Central Division semifinal at BMO Center on Friday night.

The road team has won each of the first four games of the series, which will be decided in Game 5 on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee (5 ET, AHLTV on FloHockey).

Turner Ottenbreit and Kyle Marino scored their first career Calder Cup Playoff goals and Matt Murray (2-2) made 23 saves for the Admirals, who have now won 10 times over the last three postseasons in games when they faced elimination.

Jackson Cates and Aidan Thompson scored for Rockford, and Samuel Savoie registered an assist for his sixth point in the last three games.

Drew Commesso (4-2) stopped 23 of 26 shots in the IceHogs net.

(Series tied, 2-2)

Game 1 – Thu., May 1 – Rockford 3, MILWAUKEE 2 (OT)

Game 2 – Sat., May 3 – Rockford 6, MILWAUKEE 1

Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Milwaukee 6, ROCKFORD 2

Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Milwaukee 3, ROCKFORD 2

Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Rockford at Milwaukee, 5:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern