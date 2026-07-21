Agozzino announces retirement

Andrew Agozzino announced his retirement Tuesday in a post on his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Agozzino (@andrewagozzino)

Agozzino played 847 regular-season games in the American Hockey League – good for 29th on the league’s all-time list – over a 14-year professional career. He ranks among the top 50 in AHL history with 284 career goals (28th), 378 assists (48th) and 662 points (35th), including eight 20-goal seasons, and he participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2013 and 2019.

The undrafted native of Kleinburg, Ont., played two games on a tryout with the Peoria Rivermen in 2010, and spent his rookie season on an AHL deal with the Lake Erie Monsters in 2012-13 before signing his first NHL contract with the Colorado Avalanche. He would also skate in the AHL for San Antonio, Chicago, Colorado, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, San Diego, Belleville, San Jose and Tucson, posting 19 goals and 20 assists in 56 games for the Roadrunners last season.

In 53 career NHL contests with Colorado, Anaheim, Pittsburgh, Ottawa, San Jose and Utah, Agozzino tallied three goals and nine assists.

Agozzino was twice selected as his team’s winner of the IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year award for his community relations efforts, with San Jose in 2022-23 and with Tucson in 2025-26.