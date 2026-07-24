Agozzino named assistant coach in Tucson

The Utah Mammoth have hired Andrew Agozzino as an assistant coach with the Tucson Roadrunners, Utah’s American Hockey League affiliate.

Agozzino, who announced his retirement earlier this week, replaces Zack Stortini on head coach Steve Potvin’s staff. Stortini left last month to take a head coaching position with New Mexico in the ECHL.

Agozzino played 847 regular-season games in the American Hockey League – good for 29th on the league’s all-time list – over a 14-year professional career. He ranks among the top 50 in AHL history with 284 career goals (28th), 378 assists (48th) and 662 points (35th), including eight 20-goal seasons, and he participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2013 and 2019.