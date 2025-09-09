AHL adds Yerkovich to hockey operations staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced today that Riley Yerkovich has been hired as the league’s Director, Officiating and Player Safety.

Among his duties will be management of the AHL’s staff of on-ice officials and of the league’s Player Safety Committee.

A native of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Yerkovich joins the AHL after three seasons in the officiating department at the ECHL. He was previously a referee working in the AHL, the ECHL and the IIHF, and was a member of USA Hockey’s Officiating Development Program.

