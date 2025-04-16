AHL announces 2024-25 All-Rookie Team

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has announced the 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team, as voted by coaches, players and media representing each of the league’s 32 member cities.

2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team

Goaltender ― Nikke Kokko, Coachella Valley Firebirds (32 GP, 20-9-2, 2.23 GAA, .914 SV%)

Defenseman ― Luca Cagnoni, San Jose Barracuda (62 GP, 14-35-49, 10 PPG)

Defenseman ― Tristan Luneau, San Diego Gulls (56 GP, 7-41-48, 1 PPG, 2 GWG)

Forward ― Justin Hryckowian, Texas Stars (66 GP, 20-38-58, +14, 4 PPG, 1 GWG)

Forward ― Ville Koivunen, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (62 GP, 21-34-55, 4 PPG, 2 GWG)

Forward ― Bradly Nadeau, Chicago Wolves (63 GP, 30-26-56, 8 PPG, 7 GWG)



Each player will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team.

Previous recent selections to the annual AHL All-Rookie Team include P.K. Subban (2010), John Carlson (2010), Logan Couture (2010), Brendan Smith (2011), Tyler Johnson (2012), Gustav Nyquist (2012), Jason Zucker (2013), Tyler Toffoli (2013), Ryan Strome (2014), Connor Brown (2015), Viktor Arvidsson (2015), Ryan Pulock (2015), Juuse Saros (2016), Brandon Montour (2016), Frank Vatrano (2016), Mikko Rantanen (2016), Casey DeSmith (2017), Devon Toews (2017), Jake Guentzel (2017), Filip Hronek (2018), Mason Appleton (2018), Daniel Sprong (2018), Dylan Strome (2018), Jake Bean (2019), Drake Batherson (2019), Josh Norris (2020), Logan Thompson (2021), Connor McMichael (2021), Phil Tomasino (2021), Jack Quinn (2022), J.J. Peterka (2022), Jakob Pelletier (2022), Dustin Wolf (2022), Jordan Spence (2022), Ryker Evans (2023), Ethen Frank (2023), Tye Kartye (2023), Joel Blomqvist (2024), Brandt Clarke (2024), Josh Doan (2024) and Logan Stankoven (2024).

The 2024-25 First and Second AHL All-Star Teams will be announced on Thursday.

2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team

Nikke Kokko, Goaltender (Coachella Valley Firebirds):

A second-round pick by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Draft, Nikke Kokko made his North American debut with Coachella Valley this season after beginning pro career in his native Oulu, Finland. The 21-year-old Kokko won his first six decisions of the season and has gone on to post a record of 20-9-2 through 32 appearances for the Firebirds, currently ranking sixth in the AHL with a 2.23 goals-against average and ninth with a .914 save percentage. Kokko, who made his NHL debut with the Kraken on Feb. 25 at St. Louis, enters the final week of the regular season having allowed two goals or fewer in nine consecutive starts.

Luca Cagnoni, Defenseman (San Jose Barracuda):

The San Jose Sharks’ fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Luca Cagnoni has compiled 14 goals and 35 assists for 49 points in 62 games for the Barracuda, making him the highest-scoring rookie defenseman in the AHL in the last seven years. He is tied for the league lead among rookies with 10 power-play goals and leads the entire league in power-play points (32), helping San Jose to a league-best 24.2 percent efficiency with the man advantage. Cagnoni, a 20-year-old native of Burnaby, B.C., made his NHL debut on Mar. 20 and has two assists in six games with the Sharks.

Tristan Luneau, Defenseman (San Diego Gulls):

Selected by Anaheim in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, Tristan Luneau had an impressive bounce-back season in 2024-25 after missing most of last year due to injury. The 21-year-old native of Victoriaville, Que., leads all AHL rookies with 41 assists and is fifth among all league defensemen with 48 points over 56 games with San Diego, good for the Gulls’ team scoring lead. Luneau, who began the season playing six NHL games with the Ducks, recorded an assist in 11 straight outings from Feb. 12 to Mar. 7, the longest such streak in the AHL in nearly three years.

Justin Hryckowian, Forward (Texas Stars):

After making his pro debut with Texas late in the 2023-24 season, Justin Hryckowian has been atop the AHL’s rookie scoring list for most of 2024-25, currently sitting with 20 goals and 38 assists for 58 points in 66 contests. Signed as a free agent by Dallas out of Northeastern University, Hryckowian, 24, ranks second on the Texas roster in scoring and third in plus/minus (+14), and represented the Stars at the AHL All-Star Classic in February. The native of Île Bizard, Que., has skated in five games for Dallas this season as well, making his NHL debut on Dec. 29 at Chicago.

Ville Koivunen, Forward (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins):

Skating in his first full season in North America, Ville Koivunen has compiled 21 goals and 34 assists for 55 points in 62 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, ranking third among AHL rookies and first on the Penguins in scoring in 2024-25. Koivunen’s offensive output includes 13 multiple-point games and two hat tricks, highlighted by a four-goal effort vs. Hershey on Jan. 29. A 21-year-old native of Oulu, Finland, Koivunen also has five assists in seven games with Pittsburgh this season after making his NHL debut on Mar. 30. He was originally a second-round choice by Carolina in the 2021 NHL Draft and was acquired by the Penguins via trade on Mar. 7, 2024.

Bradly Nadeau, Forward (Chicago Wolves):

The fifth player in AHL history to have a 30-goal season before the age of 20, Bradly Nadeau leads all AHL rookies with his 30 goals and ranks second in rookie scoring with 56 points in 63 games for Chicago in 2024-25. Nadeau, who earned Hockey East All-Rookie honors and a Hobey Baker Award finalist nod as a freshman at the University of Maine last season, also skated for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, collecting two goals. The native of St-François-de-Madawaska, N.B., was a first-round choice (30th overall) by Carolina in the 2023 NHL Draft.