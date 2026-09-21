AHL announces addition to hockey operations staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced today that Keriann Danahy has been hired as the league’s Coordinator, Hockey Administration.

A native of Abington, Mass., Danahy joins the AHL from the Rocky Mountain RoughRiders Tier I hockey program, where she served as hockey operations manager. The University of Colorado graduate has also worked in hockey operations for the men’s hockey programs at CU Boulder and Colorado College, as well as the women’s hockey program at Colgate University.

Additionally, Michael Demarin has been promoted to Director, Hockey Administration and Governance and Rachel Crafts has been promoted to Manager, Marketing and Retail Services ahead of the 2026-27 season.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of every National Hockey League organization. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.