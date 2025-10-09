AHL announces enhanced video review partnership with Spiideo

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has announced a multi-year partnership with Spiideo, whereby Spiideo has become the official provider of the AHL’s in-game video review system.

Beginning with the 2025-26 season, Spiideo’s automated capture system will provide AHL officials with high-definition, multi-angle views of the entire ice surface in all 32 arenas, as well as improved controls that will help streamline the video review process.

AHL referees will continue to initiate video reviews from the scorer’s table to confirm potential goals (or non-goals). Determining whether the puck legally crossed the goal line remains the only situation subject to video review.

Spiideo’s video resources will also be available for use by the League’s Player Safety Committee during discipline reviews.

“We look forward to working with Spiideo as a partner in the AHL’s video review system,” said Scott Howson, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer. “Spiideo has a proven track record in hockey and other sports, and it has been a priority of the League to improve our video review and supplementary discipline processes for the benefit of our officials, players, fans and teams.”

“As one of the premier hockey leagues in the world, the AHL’s commitment to accuracy and fairness aligns perfectly with Spiideo’s mission to deliver the most cutting-edge automated video technology in sports,” adds Patrik Olsson, co-founder and CEO, Spiideo. “We’re thrilled to partner with the AHL to deploy multi-angle camera systems that capture every moment on the ice. With our cloud-based video tools, footage is instantly available to league officials anywhere, any time.”

About the American Hockey League

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of every National Hockey League organization. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. The AHL’s 90th season begins Friday, October 10.

About Spiideo

Spiideo is the leading AI-powered video and data solution for leagues, broadcasters, federations, and clubs. The cloud-based platform from Spiideo revolutionizes how sports are captured, analyzed, broadcast, and officiated—delivering the tools necessary for commercializing sports and improving performance. With millions of hours of automated sports production annually, Spiideo is trusted by thousands of teams and installed in more than 6,000 venues across 60 countries. From the Premier League, NHL, and NBA to Serie A, MLS, NCAA, and countless other leagues worldwide, Spiideo is redefining sports video and data at every level of the game.