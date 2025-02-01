AHL announces partnership with Fortune Tires

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today a new multi-year partnership with Fortune Tires, making it the Official Tire of the AHL.

The wide-ranging collaboration launches with Fortune Tires’ significant sponsorship during the upcoming 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, set for Sunday and Monday in Palm Desert, California. This event underscores the commitment of Fortune Tires to driving performance, innovation and excellence, aligning seamlessly with AHL’s reputation for showcasing the next generation of hockey stars.

As part of the All-Star Classic, fans can look forward to exciting events such as the Fortune Tires Rapid Fire event at Sunday’s skills competition, where players demonstrate their precision and speed in a thrilling showcase. Fortune Tires will have a strong presence throughout the weekend, with branding featured prominently on dashboards, in-arena signage, and a 30-second ad spot on the NHL Network broadcast of the event. Additionally, the AHL is offering an All-Star VIP Prize Pack giveaway on social media, presented by Fortune Tires, allowing fans to experience the brand’s impact both on and off the ice.

Demonstrating Fortune Tires’ commitment to raising expectations for quality, performance, safety, and mileage, the partnership will highlight the AHL’s standout talent. Starting with the 2025-26 season, the collaboration will feature key initiatives including:

Sponsorship of the league standings page on TheAHL.com

Promotional nights in select AHL cities

An enter-to-win sweepstakes for AHL fans.

The launch of the Fortune Tires “EXPECT MORE” Player of the Month award, recognizing top-performing players throughout the season

Social media interactions with fans

“We are excited to be launching this partnership with Fortune Tires, and there is no better place to do so than at the AHL All-Star Classic,” said Chris Nikolis, Executive Vice President, Business Development, for the American Hockey League. “There is a natural alignment between the AHL and Fortune Tires in terms of our commitments to high-quality performance, competition and excellence.”

“At Fortune Tires, we believe in pushing boundaries and delivering excellence, both on the road and in the communities we serve,” said Samuel Felberbaum, President of Fortune Tires. “With coverage across 95 percent of the marketplace, our tires are designed to meet the diverse needs of drivers everywhere. Partnering with the AHL is a natural fit for us as we celebrate the hard work, passion, and drive that fuel success at the highest levels of competition. Together, we’re excited to bring even more energy and engagement to the league’s incredible fans while reinforcing our commitment to providing products that people can always rely on.”

About the AHL

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League (theahl.com, @TheAHL) serves as the top development league for players in all 32 National Hockey League organizations, as well as coaches, officials, executives, trainers and broadcasters throughout the NHL. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are graduates of the American Hockey League, and through the years the AHL has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

About Fortune Tires

Fortune Tires is a leading global tire manufacturer, committed to delivering premium, high-performance tires for a wide range of vehicles. Driven by innovation, research, and sustainable practices, Fortune Tires consistently raises the bar in the tire industry, providing reliable and efficient solutions that customers can trust. The Fortune Tires brand is exclusively imported and distributed in North America by Prinx Chengshan Tire North America, Inc. (PCTNA), a subsidiary of Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co., Ltd., a company with a legacy of excellence dating back to 1976. Prinx Chengshan is renowned for its expertise in developing green, safe, high-quality, and high-performance TBR, PLT, TBR, and ST Radial tires. With Fortune Tires, you can Expect More – more in safety, more in durability, and more in performance. Whether driving through challenging weather conditions or demanding road terrains, Fortune Tires are designed to exceed customer expectations, ensuring confidence and control every mile. Discover more about our commitment to excellence and innovation at fortunetireusa.com.