AHL announces partnership with Smart Recovery Technologies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. / DOYLESTOWN, Pa. … The American Hockey League has announced a partnership with Smart Recovery Technologies, which has been named the Official Recovery Partner of the AHL.

The multi-year partnership reinforces Smart Recovery Technologies’ commitment to supporting the health, recovery and performance of elite athletes by providing AHL organizations with access to advanced medical device technologies designed to keep players performing at their highest level throughout the demanding hockey season.

Smart Recovery Technologies offers a comprehensive portfolio of clinically proven medical devices, including wearable red and infrared light therapy, portable compression therapy and other innovative solutions designed to reduce pain, decrease inflammation, accelerate soft tissue healing and support recovery both inside and outside the training room.

“We are very excited to be the recovery partner with the AHL and have enjoyed years of supporting the professional athletes in the AHL and other pro leagues and colleges with our medical device solutions,” said James Molinaro, co-founder of Smart Recovery Technologies.

“This partnership with the American Hockey League represents an exciting milestone for our company,” said Dave Franklin, MS, PT, ATC (Ret), director of sports medicine for Smart Recovery Technologies. “The AHL is home to many of the world’s top developing hockey players, and we’re honored to support the athletic trainers and medical staff who work tirelessly to keep these athletes healthy throughout the season. Our mission has always been to provide innovative, portable recovery solutions that help athletes recover faster and perform at their best.”

As the Official Recovery Partner, Smart Recovery Technologies will collaborate with the league and its member clubs to increase awareness of evidence-based recovery technologies while supporting athletic training professionals with solutions designed to meet the unique demands of professional hockey.

Smart Recovery Technologies has become a trusted recovery partner for professional and collegiate athletic organizations across North America. Its medical devices are used by athletic trainers, sports medicine professionals, orthopedic providers and rehabilitation specialists to help athletes return to competition safely and efficiently.

About Smart Recovery Technologies

Smart Recovery Technologies (www.smartrecoverytech.com) develops innovative Medical Device recovery solutions that help athletes recover faster, reduce pain and inflammation, and optimize performance. The company’s portfolio includes advanced wearable red and infrared light therapy, compression therapy, and other evidence-based technologies trusted by professional sports organizations, athletic trainers, healthcare providers, and rehabilitation specialists throughout North America.

About the American Hockey League

In operation since 1936 and currently celebrating its 90th anniversary, the AHL (theahl.com) serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of every National Hockey League organization. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.