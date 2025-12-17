AHL announces partnership with XNow

XNow has been named the Preferred Verification Partner of the American Hockey League.

As part of the agreement, XNow will partner directly with AHL clubs in the U.S. and Canada to seamlessly verify fans for exclusive ticket offers and promotions. The platform is built to drive new and incremental ticket sales, broaden targeted fan outreach, and deepen loyalty across high-value demographic segments — including college students and alumni, teachers, healthcare workers, first responders, military personnel, residents of designated areas and younger fans such as Gen Z, and more.

There are no upfront charges for the teams to use the platform and set up requires virtually no IT to implement, providing a frictionless fan experience with fast, accurate verification. The platform also integrates with most major ticketing platforms.

XNow is a SaaS platform trusted by teams across MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, and other major leagues — and now by the AHL. XNow’s advanced solution powers eligibility verification and segmented pricing for ticketing, travel, and live events. By helping teams better understand their audiences, XNow enables gated, high-value offers, more personalized messaging, and significantly higher engagement and repurchase rates — all proven to drive ticket sales and elevate the fan experience.