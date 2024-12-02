Gawdin, Mateychuk, Greaves named award winners for November

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Ontario Reign forward Glenn Gawdin, Cleveland Monsters defenseman Denton Mateychuk and Cleveland Monsters goaltender Jet Greaves have been selected as the league’s award winners for November.

Gawdin, the AHL Player of the Month, recorded nine goals, 12 assists and a plus-13 rating in 12 games for Ontario during November, sparking a Reign offense that averaged 4.4 goals scored per game on the month.

Gawdin had eight multiple-point outings in November, beginning on Nov. 1 when he notched two assists in a 4-1 win at Henderson. He registered a goal and an assist in an 8-3 win over Henderson on Nov. 2 and had two more helpers in an 8-4 victory over Abbotsford on Nov. 6. Gawdin scored shorthanded goals in consecutive games as the Reign defeated Tucson, 4-1, on Nov. 13, and beat Colorado, 5-3, on Nov. 15, and had back-to-back three-point nights on Nov. 20 at Henderson and on Nov. 23 at San Diego. He closed out November with two goals in a 3-1 win at Bakersfield on Nov. 30, including his third game-winning tally of the month.

Gawdin currently sits tied for third in the AHL with 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 17 games for Ontario this season, his seventh pro campaign. The native of Richmond, B.C., has totaled 94 goals and 164 assists for 258 points in 345 career AHL contests with Ontario, San Diego and Stockton, and was an AHL All-Star in 2020. Originally a fourth-round choice by St. Louis in the 2015 NHL Draft, Gawdin has collected one assist in 13 career NHL appearances with Calgary and Anaheim. He signed as a free agent with Los Angeles on July 1, 2024.

Mateychuk, the AHL Rookie of the Month, recorded five goals and 12 assists for 17 points in 13 games from the Cleveland blue line in November, helping the Monsters to a 12-1-0-0 record.

Mateychuk found the scoresheet in 11 of Cleveland’s 13 games during the month, highlighted by a visit to Providence when the rookie defenseman scored game-winning overtime goals in consecutive victories over the Bruins on Nov. 15 and Nov. 17 – a weekend which also included his first career two-goal and three-point game. Mateychuk closed out November with points in six straight contests (3g, 7a), including a two-assist effort at Rochester on Nov. 27.

Mateychuk was Columbus’s first-round choice, 12th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft and made his pro debut with Cleveland during the conference finals of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs last spring. He has totaled seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points in 20 games for the Monsters this season, ranking first among all AHL defensemen, tied for first among all AHL rookies, and tied for third overall in scoring. A native of Winnipeg, Man., the 20-year-old Mateychuk played his junior hockey with Moose Jaw of the Western Hockey League, where he was voted the league’s top defenseman as well as most valuable player of the WHL playoffs in 2023-24.

Greaves, the AHL Goaltender of the Month, went 7-1-0 during November with a 2.37 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage and one shutout, helping the Monsters put together a franchise-record 10-game winning streak.

Greaves earned his first win of the season on Nov. 2, stopping 25 shots in a 4-2 victory over Toronto. He made 44 saves in his only loss of the month on Nov. 6 against Rochester, and turned away 34 shots in a 5-2 win at Syracuse on Nov. 9. Greaves registered a 27-save shutout at Utica on Nov. 11 before backstopping the Monsters to consecutive wins in Providence on Nov. 15 and 17. He finished the month with his sixth consecutive victory, making 37 saves at Rochester on Nov. 27.

Greaves, who had a 5.94 GAA after his first three starts of the season, is now 7-3-1 with 3.18 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 12 appearances in 2024-25. The 23-year-old native of Cambridge, Ont., was an AHL All-Star last season and has a record of 68-43-12 with a 2.98 GAA, a .905 save percentage and five shutouts in 130 career AHL appearances with Cleveland. Greaves signed as a free agent with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 20, 2022, and has appeared in 10 career NHL games.