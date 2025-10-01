AHL, CCM extend partnership

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. / MONTREAL … The American Hockey League, the premier development league for the NHL, and CCM, a global hockey brand with a rich history of equipping the best hockey players in the world for over a century, are proud to announce the extension of their long-standing partnership.

This renewed partnership will see CCM continuing its journey as the official equipment supplier for the AHL, reinforcing its dedication to supporting the highest levels of professional hockey. Through this agreement, all AHL teams will have continued access to CCM’s industry-leading products, developed to deliver best-in-class performance, protection, and innovation.

CCM will also continue to be the head-to-toe uniform provider for AHL referees and linespeople and sponsor the AHL All-Star Classic, providing equipment, jerseys and locker room apparel for the annual event. In addition, CCM will remain the exclusive licensee for AHL on-ice and replica jerseys and will remain a licensee for other AHL apparel and headwear including the official Calder Cup Championship hats and shirts worn on the ice by the league’s championship teams.

“CCM is committed to deliver the best products in in the world. With leading R&D capabilities, we keep bringing the best innovations to the products for the game, and our partnership with the AHL plays a crucial role in that mission,” said Marrouane Nabih, CEO CCM Hockey. “We are proud to equip the league’s elite athletes with the greatest gear they need to perform at their best.”

“The American Hockey League’s partnership with CCM has been a critical component of the AHL’s business success for more than two decades,” said Scott Howson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Hockey League. “Its impact on our league operations on and off the ice cannot be overstated, and we are excited to be continuing to be part of CCM’s legacy as an industry leader.”

As the trusted choice of NHL and AHL players alike, CCM’s gear is built from decades of experience and continuous innovation. This partnership extension underscores a shared vision of advancing the sport and empowering the next generation of hockey talent.

About CCM Hockey

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including NHL and PWHL stars like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, Thatcher Demko, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Sarah Nurse, Taylor Heise and Erin Ambrose. CCM Hockey is also an official supplier of the PWHL, and the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, several NCAA Teams and KEY National Associations.

About the AHL

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for players in all 32 National Hockey League organizations, as well as coaches, officials, executives, trainers and broadcasters throughout the NHL. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are graduates of the American Hockey League, and through the years the AHL has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.