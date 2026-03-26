AHL extends partnership with WolfCycle

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that it has extended its partnership with the full-service sales enablement agency WolfCycle.

The partnership continues to offer an innovative solution to identifying qualified business opportunities for all teams across the AHL.

“Our partnership with WolfCycle has delivered meaningful value to our teams, and extending this relationship allows us to continue growing that impact,” said Courtney Perzan, Vice President, Team Business Services for the American Hockey League. “We look forward to further empowering our clubs with tools that help them identify and engage the next generation of AHL fans.”

“As a former member of the AHL family, I am particularly excited to announce our partnership with the AHL bringing cutting-edge conversational AI services to their teams,” said Ryan Miller, CEO of WolfCycle. “We have already shared great success with a number of AHL teams and look to empower more clubs with this innovative technology to support the growth of their respective fanbases.”

About the AHL

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League (theahl.com, @TheAHL) serves as the top development league for players in all 32 National Hockey League organizations, as well as coaches, officials, executives, trainers and broadcasters throughout the NHL. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are graduates of the American Hockey League, and through the years the AHL has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

About WolfCycle

WolfCycle is an agency that utilizes AI and automation through a suite of technology solutions to scale ticket, sponsorship and premium sales opportunities for our clients in the sports and live entertainment industries. We empower our partners to unlock the full potential of their data – combined with strategic guidance – to improve sales efficiency, deepen fan engagement and maximize ROI. Our approach enables partners to focus less time on prospecting and more time closing. Learn more at www.wolfcycle.ai.