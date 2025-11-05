AHL Hall of Fame announces Class of 2026

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the four people selected for induction into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame as the Class of 2026.

Honored by the AHL Hall of Fame Selection Committee as the latest group of enshrinees are Chris Bourque, Alexandre Giroux, Jim Wiemer and Wendell Young.

The induction of the Class of 2026 will take place as part of the festivities at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO, to be hosted by the Rockford IceHogs. The American Hockey League Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony is scheduled for February 11, 2026, at the Coronado Theatre in Rockford, Ill.

Formed in 2006 to recognize, honor and celebrate individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions in the American Hockey League, the AHL Hall of Fame is housed online at AHLHallofFame.com and is accessible to fans worldwide as part of the AHL Internet Network.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of NHL players each year are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

CLASS OF 2026: CHRIS BOURQUE

The son of Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Ray Bourque carved out his own legendary career in the AHL as a three-time Calder Cup winner, a two-time league scoring champion and an MVP in both the regular season and the playoffs. Chris Bourque was drafted by the Washington Capitals in 2004 and turned pro with the AHL’s Portland Pirates, where his first career goal was an overtime game-winner. He won his first Calder Cup as a rookie with the Hershey Bears in 2006 and took on a starring role on the team’s back-to-back championship teams in 2009 and 2010. Bourque, who was voted a First Team AHL All-Star on three occasions and played in six AHL All-Star Classics, totaled 251 goals and 495 assists for 746 points in 794 regular-season games with Portland, Hershey, Providence, Hartford and Bridgeport. He also ranks among the league’s all-time playoff leaders in assists (83, 1st), points (118, T-3rd) and games played (138, 2nd).

CLASS OF 2026: ALEXANDRE GIROUX

Alexandre Giroux was one of the most lethal offensive weapons in the AHL during his 11 seasons in the league, climbing all the way to seventh place on the all-time list with 368 career goals. His 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons are among the greatest ever by an AHL player: in leading the Hershey Bears to back-to-back Calder Cups, Giroux won both league MVP honors and the regular-season scoring title in 2008-09; became the fourth player in league history with consecutive 50-goal campaigns; was the fifth player ever to score 60 goals in a single season; set an AHL record by scoring goals in 15 straight games; and amassed 139 goals and 255 points in 181 contests (regular season and playoffs combined) during the two-year span. Giroux totaled 704 points in 771 contests with Grand Rapids, Binghamton, Hartford, Hershey, Chicago, Oklahoma City and Springfield, and added 103 points in 118 Calder Cup Playoff games, including a record five career playoff overtime goals.

CLASS OF 2026: JIM WIEMER

Jim Wiemer began his career as a left wing before transitioning to the blue line, where he became one of the AHL’s premier two-way defensemen over a 14-year career. Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 1980, Wiemer helped the Rochester Americans win a Calder Cup title in 1983 and captured the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL’s outstanding defenseman in 1985-86, when he recorded 24 goals and 73 points in 73 games for the New Haven Nighthawks. He spent many years as a reliable recall option: Wiemer played a total of 325 regular-season games and 62 playoff contests in the National Hockey League with five organizations, winning a Stanley Cup championship with Edmonton in 1988. He returned to Rochester to finish his career in 1994-95, retiring with 124 goals and 307 assists for 431 points in 548 AHL games.

CLASS OF 2026: WENDELL YOUNG

Currently in his 32nd season as a member of the Chicago Wolves organization, Wendell Young has followed a decorated playing career with a successful run as one of hockey’s leading executives. Since the team’s move to the AHL in 2001, Young has been instrumental in winning Calder Cup championships as Chicago’s director of team relations (2002), assistant coach (2008) and general manager (2022), and during his 15 years as the Wolves’ GM from 2009 to 2024 the team compiled a record of 571-375-136 (.591) while capturing eight division titles. Over his 18 pro seasons as a player – which included Stanley Cup titles with Pittsburgh in 1991 and 1992 – Young made 138 appearances in the AHL highlighted by a 1987-88 season in which he won the “Baz” Bastien Award as the league’s outstanding goaltender and the Jack Butterfield Trophy as MVP of the Calder Cup Playoffs after backstopping the Hershey Bears on a perfect 12-0 postseason run.