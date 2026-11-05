AHL Hall of Fame welcomes special 90th Anniversary Class

Aldege “Baz” Bastien (1919-1983)

Spent 22 seasons in the AHL as a goaltender, coach and executive with the Pittsburgh Hornets and Hershey Bears… Was a First Team AHL All-Star three years in a row (1946-49), leading the league in goals against each season… Playing career ended after being struck in the eye with a puck prior to the 1949-50 season… Won five Calder Cup championships in his post-playing career, including the 1967 title as coach and GM of the Hornets… Since 1984, the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award has been presented annually to the AHL’s outstanding goaltender.

Robert W. Clarke (1916-2000)

Co-founder of the Rochester Americans in 1956, when he recruited a group of local businessmen to be minority owners in partnership with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens… Served as principal owner of the franchise from 1965-68, during which time the Amerks won three Calder Cups… Chairman of the AHL Board of Governors from 1967-94… Two-time winner of the James C. Hendy Award as the AHL’s outstanding executive (1972, 1993)… Since 1998, the Robert W. Clarke Trophy has been awarded to the AHL’s Western Conference playoff champions.

Nick Damore (1916-1969)

Won 211 games over nine seasons as a goaltender with the Providence Reds (1938-39), Hershey Bears (1939-46), Pittsburgh Hornets (1940-41) and Philadelphia Rockets (1946-47)… Ranks 13th all-time in wins, 11th in games played by a goaltender (464) and tied for fifth in shutouts (36)… Was voted a First Team AHL All-Star three straight years (1943-44, 44-45, 45-46) before being forced to retire due to injury… Led the AHL in GAA (2.46) in 1943-44… Played one game in the NHL, a victory for the Boston Bruins on Jan. 25, 1942, against Montreal.

Ab DeMarco Sr. (1916-1989)

Forward recorded 638 points (229-409–638) in 544 games over 10 AHL seasons with the Providence Reds (1938-43), Cleveland Barons (1947-49), Washington Lions (1948-49) and Buffalo Bisons (1948-52)… Voted AHL MVP and won the league scoring title in 1950-51 with 113 points in 64 games… Was a Second Team AHL All-Star in 1949-50 and a First Team selection in 1950-51… Won a Calder Cup championship with Cleveland in 1948… Among players with at least 500 career points, ranks sixth all-time in points per game (1.17).

Kent Douglas (1936-2009)

Defenseman totaled 404 points (95-309–404) in 625 games over 13 AHL seasons with the Springfield Indians (1955-56, 58-62), Rochester Americans (1963-64, 66-67, 69-70) and Baltimore Clippers (1970-72, 73-76)… One of 11 defensemen in AHL history with 400+ career points… Won the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL’s outstanding defenseman in 1961-62, a year before winning the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie… Captured three consecutive Calder Cups with Springfield (1960, 1961, 1962)… Was a First Team AHL All-Star in 1961-62 and a Second Team All-Star in 1970-71… Served as a player/coach for Baltimore during the 1975-76 season.

Les Douglas (1918-2002)

Forward tallied 621 points (226-395–621) in 560 games over 11 AHL seasons with the Indianapolis Capitals (1939-43, 45-47), Buffalo Bisons (1947-49, 51-52) and Cleveland Barons (1949-51)… Won Calder Cup championships with Indianapolis in 1947 and with Cleveland in 1951… Led the AHL in scoring in 1945-46 (90 points in 62 games) and again in 1949-50 (100 points in 67 games)… Was voted AHL MVP in 1949-50… First Team AHL All-Star twice (1945-46, 49-50) and Second Team once (1946-47).

Pat Egan (1918-2008)

Spent eight seasons as head coach of the Providence Reds (1953-55) and Springfield Indians (1959-65), winning 269 games… Had a postseason record of 24-5 and guided the Indians to three consecutive Calder Cup championships in 1960, 1961 and 1962… Coached in two AHL All-Star Games… As a defenseman, played 270 games in the AHL with the Springfield Indians (1939-40), Cincinnati Mohawks (1951-52) and Providence Reds (1952-55), totaling 140 points (43-97–140) and 547 penalty minutes… Also skated in 554 games in the NHL.

Jeannot Gilbert (1940-2026)

Tallied 650 points in 616 games (231-419–650) over nine AHL seasons with the Providence Reds (1964-65) and Hershey Bears (1965-73)… Won a Calder Cup championship with the Bears in 1969 after leading the league in scoring with 100 points in 71 games… Was also voted a First Team AHL All-Star in 1968-69… Scored 20+ goals in eight of his nine seasons in the AHL… Ranks fourth in franchise history with 595 points in a Hershey uniform… Was inducted into the Hershey Bears Hall of Fame in 2014… Passed away earlier this week at the age of 85.

Phil Hergesheimer (1914-2004)

Recorded 553 points (288-265–553) in 548 games over 11 AHL seasons with the Cleveland Barons (1937-39, 42-44, 45-46), Hershey Bears (1941-42), Philadelphia Rockets (1946-49) and Cincinnati Mohawks (1949-51)… Led the AHL in goals in 1937-38 and 1938-39… Won the league scoring title with 92 points in 1946-47, despite playing on a Philadelphia team that went 5-52-7… Earned five postseason AHL All-Star Team selections: three First Team (1938-39, 43-44, 46-47) and two Second Team (1947-48, 48-49)… Won a Calder Cup championship with Cleveland in 1939.

Fred T. Hunt (1917-1977)

Spent 30 seasons in the AHL as a player, coach, general manager and governor… Notched 418 points (175-243–418) in 419 games over eight seasons as a winger with the Springfield Indians (1940-42), Buffalo Bisons (1942-44, 45-49) and Hershey Bears (1948-49)… Won six Calder Cup championships in his career – three as a player with Buffalo (1943, 1944, 1946) and three as a GM with Buffalo (1963, 1970) and the Cincinnati Swords (1973)… Since 1978, the Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award has honored the AHL player best exemplifying the qualities of sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey.

Pete Leswick (1916-2005)

Winger recorded 481 points (216-265–481) in 401 games over eight seasons with the New Haven Eagles (1936-37), Indianapolis Capitals (1944-46), Cleveland Barons (1946-50) and Buffalo Bisons (1950-51)… Was selected a postseason All-Star six consecutive times (a league record) from 1944-45 to 1949-50, including four First Team and two Second Team nods… Won a Calder Cup championship with Cleveland in 1948.

Carl Liscombe (1914-2004)

Forward finished with 382 points (176-206–382) in 352 games over eight AHL seasons with the Pittsburgh Hornets (1936-38), Indianapolis Capitals (1939-41), St. Louis Flyers (1946-47) and Providence Reds (1946-50)… Won back-to-back AHL MVP awards in 1947-48 and 1948-49… Captured a scoring title in 1947-48 when he became the first pro player ever to top 100 points in a season, finishing with 118… Scored 55 goals in 1948-49, a league record that would stand for 34 years… Is one of six players in AHL history to score 50+ goals in a season twice… Won a Calder Cup title with Providence in 1949.

Bob McCord (1934-2016)

Playing both defense and wing, totaled 333 points (81-252–333) in 635 games over 12 seasons with the Springfield Indians (1954-63), Hershey Bears (1964-65) and Pittsburgh Hornets (1965-67)… Won the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL’s outstanding defenseman in 1960-61 and in 1966-67… Was a member of four Calder Cup championship teams, including Springfield’s back-to-back-to-back winners (1960, 1961, 1962) and the 1967 Pittsburgh club… Was voted a First Team AHL All-Star twice and a Second Team AHL All-Star three times.

Bill Needham (1932-2022)

Skated in 981 games, primarily on defense, during 15 AHL seasons spent entirely with the Cleveland Barons (1956-71)… Recorded 62 goals and 246 assists for 308 points… Won a Calder Cup championship in 1964… Voted a First Team AHL All-Star and won the Eddie Shore Award as the league’s top defenseman in 1967-68… Captained the Barons for eight years… Played 525 consecutive games, then an AHL record, between 1957-58 and 1964-65… Was a 1980 inductee into the Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame.

Eddie Olson (1922-1995)

Forward recorded 575 points (216-359–575) in 593 games over nine AHL seasons with the St. Louis Flyers (1946-51) and Cleveland Barons (1950-55)… Won Calder Cup championships with Cleveland in 1951, 1953 and 1954… Voted AHL MVP in 1952-53 after leading the league with 86 points in 61 games… Won a second scoring title in 1954-55 with 88 points in 60 games… Was a two-time First Team AHL All-Star… His league record for career scoring by an American-born skater stood for 48 years… Earned induction into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in 1977.

Terry Reardon (1919-1993)

AHL career spanned 38 years as a player, coach and manager… Won 362 games and four division championships as a head coach over parts of 13 seasons with the Providence Reds (1947-53) and Baltimore Clippers (1965-68, 70-73, 75-76)… Ranks 12th all-time in victories and tied for sixth in games coached (796)… Won the 1949 Calder Cup championship as a player/coach with Providence, as well as the 1956 title as the Reds’ general manager… Earned the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding coach in 1970-71… Totaled 152 points (39-113–152) in 397 games as a forward with Hershey (1938-41) and Providence (1947-53, 54-55).

Albert C. Sutphin (1895-1974)

Prominent Ohio businessman and sports promoter purchased a professional hockey team in 1934, joining the International-American Hockey League as a charter member in 1936… In 1937, organized a group of investors to help build the Cleveland Arena, which became one of the finest facilities in the U.S., seating more than 10,000 fans and hosting over 300 events a year… Won three Calder Cups as owner and general manager of the Cleveland Barons (1939, 1941, 1948)… As a member of the AHL Board of Governors, is credited with helping to keep the league operational during World War II.