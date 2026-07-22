AHL Hall of Famer Bourque named AGM of Marlies

The Toronto Marlies have announced additions to the club’s hockey operations and coaching staff ahead of the 2026-27 season, as Chris Bourque has been named assistant general manager and Denver Manderson and Greg Moore have been added as assistant coaches.

Toronto Maple Leafs assistant general manager Ryan Hardy will continue to oversee hockey operations, supported by assistant GM’s Mike Dixon and Bourque and head coach Steve Sullivan, whose coaching staff also includes assistant coach Mark Giordano, goaltending coach Hannu Toivonen and video coach Nick Biamonte.

Bourque, 40, will also serve as the head of college recruitment for the Maple Leafs. He originally joined the Leafs’ scouting staff as a college free agent scout in 2022.

A 2026 inductee into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame, Bourque was a three-time Calder Cup champion, a two-time AHL scoring champion and an MVP in both the regular season and the Calder Cup Playoffs during his playing career. He totaled 251 goals and 495 assists for 746 points in 794 games with Portland, Hershey, Providence, Hartford and Bridgeport, and was voted a First Team AHL All-Star on three occasions.

Bourque also ranks among the league’s all-time playoff leaders in assists (83, 1st), points (118, T-3rd) and games played (138, 2nd), winning titles with the Bears in 2006, 2009 and 2010.

Manderson, 37, originally joined the Maple Leafs organization as a team consultant in 2017-18 and was promoted to development coach in 2023-24, working exclusively with the NHL club. He also has worked with the Guelph Storm (OHL) and the University of Guelph (USports) in various capacities, supporting player development and skills training.

Manderson will also serve as director of minor league development for the Maple Leafs, overseeing the player development protocols of the Marlies in collaboration with development and support staff.

Moore, 42, returns to the Marlies following three seasons with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. During his time with the NTDP, he captured a silver medal (2023-24) and a bronze medal (2025-26) at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and a bronze medal (2024-25) at the IIHF World U18 Championship. The Lisbon, Maine native skated in 377 career AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Syracuse Crunch, Springfield Falcons and Adirondack Phantoms during a 10-year professional career and was an AHL All-Star in 2008. He also skated in 10 NHL games with the New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Prior to his role with the NTDP, Moore served as head coach of the Marlies from 2019 to 2023, compiling a record of 107-91-8-6 and leading the North Division at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic.