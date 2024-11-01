AHL joins NHL, NHLPA in Hockey Fights Cancer celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League is proud again to be joining the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association for their Hockey Fights Cancer™ powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca celebration month, which begins today.

The campaign, which has been uniting the hockey community in support of people with cancer and their families since 1998, will feature special events, observances and stories from people around the hockey community. This year, 21 AHL member clubs are designating a home game as a Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night with the opportunity to include lavender jerseys, dasherboards, stick tape, helmet decals and “I Fight For” cards. The AHL and its teams also support a variety of local cancer hospitals, clinics and advocacy groups.

Fans can get involved by sharing their stories using the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer or donating online at HockeyFightsCancer.com. Additionally, donations raised will also continue to support the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society Lodges in the U.S. and Canada, assisting hundreds of people with cancer and their families every day with accommodations, meals, transportation, activities and emotional support.

Following is a list of scheduled Hockey Fights Cancer™ nights being hosted by AHL teams:

November 2 Cleveland Monsters November 8 Ontario Reign November 9 Calgary Wranglers November 15 Abbotsford Canucks, Iowa Wild, Rockford IceHogs November 16 Rochester Americans November 17 Toronto Marlies November 20 Coachella Valley Firebirds November 22 Laval Rocket, Texas Stars

November 23 Belleville Senators, Bridgeport Islanders, Hartford Wolf Pack, Henderson Silver Knights, Tucson Roadrunners November 29 Manitoba Moose

November 30 Hershey Bears, Springfield Thunderbirds, Syracuse Crunch January 3 Milwaukee Admirals

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to cancer.org.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. We fund ground-breaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer and advocate to governments for important social change. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

About Hockey Fights Cancer

Since its inception in 1998, Hockey Fights Cancer – a joint initiative by the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) – has resulted in donations of more than $36 million to support national and local cancer research institutions, children’s hospitals, player charities, and local charities. Hockey Fights Cancer is also a program of both the National Hockey League Foundation (in the U.S.) and NHL Foundation (in Canada). Lavender, the official color of Hockey Fights Cancer, represents all cancers and will be featured prominently throughout the campaign. To join the conversation, use the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer.

