AHL joins NHL, NHLPA in Hockey Fights Cancer celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League is proud again to be joining the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association for their Hockey Fights Cancer™ powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca celebration month, which begins today.

The campaign, which has been uniting the hockey community in support of people with cancer and their families since 1998, will feature special events, observances and stories from people around the hockey community. This year, 23 AHL member clubs are designating a home game as a Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night with the opportunity to include lavender jerseys, dasherboards, stick tape, helmet decals and “I Fight For” cards. The AHL and its teams also support a variety of local cancer hospitals, clinics and advocacy groups.

Fans can get involved by sharing their stories using the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer or donating online at HockeyFightsCancer.com. Additionally, donations raised will also continue to support the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society Lodges in the U.S. and Canada, assisting hundreds of people with cancer and their families every day with accommodations, meals, transportation, activities and emotional support.

Following is a list of scheduled Hockey Fights Cancer™ nights being hosted by AHL teams:

November 2 Abbotsford Canucks November 7 Laval Rocket, Utica Comets November 8 Calgary Wranglers, Ontario Reign November 9 Iowa Wild November 15 Bridgeport Islanders, Hartford Wolf Pack, Henderson Silver Knights, Rockford IceHogs November 21 Rochester Americans, Texas Stars November 22 Manitoba Moose November 23 Toronto Marlies, Tucson Roadrunners

November 29 Belleville Senators, Cleveland Monsters, Springfield Thunderbirds, Syracuse Crunch November 30 Belleville Senators, Hershey Bears

January 10 Colorado Eagles January 13 Milwaukee Admirals February 20 Bakersfield Condors

About Hockey Fights Cancer™

Founded in 1998 by the NHL and NHLPA, the first national cause program pioneered by a major sports league, the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca has raised more than $44 million since its inception. For additional information on Hockey Fights Cancer or to donate to the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, please visit hockeyfightscancer.com.

