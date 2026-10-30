AHL joins NHL, NHLPA in Hockey Fights Cancer campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League is proud again to be joining the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association for their Hockey Fights Cancer™ powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research presented by AstraZeneca campaign, rallying the global hockey community around the fight against cancer.

The campaign, which has been uniting the hockey community since 1998, will harness the power of storytelling, advocacy and fan engagement to drive support for lifesaving cancer research and inspire action through increased participation in recommended screenings. This year, 22 AHL member clubs are designating a home game as a Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night with the opportunity to include lavender jerseys, dasherboards, stick tape, helmet decals and “I Fight For” cards. The AHL and its teams also support a variety of local cancer hospitals, clinics and advocacy groups.

Fans can get involved by sharing their stories using the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer or donating online at HockeyFightsCancer.com. Additionally, donations raised will also continue to support the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society Lodges in the U.S. and Canada, assisting hundreds of people with cancer and their families every day with accommodations, meals, transportation, activities and emotional support.

Following is a list of scheduled Hockey Fights Cancer™ nights being hosted by AHL teams:

Sunday, November 1 Hershey Bears

vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Friday, November 6 Belleville Senators

vs. Lehigh Valley Friday, November 6 Laval Rocket

vs. Cleveland Saturday, November 7 Charlotte Checkers

vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Saturday, November 7 Belleville Senators

vs. Providence Saturday, November 14 Hartford Wolf Pack

vs. Springfield Saturday, November 14 Henderson Silver Knights

vs. Calgary Saturday, November 14 Ontario Reign

vs. Abbotsford Sunday, November 15 Coachella Valley Firebirds

vs. Abbotsford Sunday, November 15 Tucson Roadrunners

vs. Texas Friday, November 20 Hamilton Hammers

vs. Belleville Friday, November 20 Texas Stars

vs. San Jose Sunday, November 22 Toronto Marlies

vs. Chicago Saturday, November 28 Springfield Thunderbirds

vs. Utica Saturday, November 28 Cleveland Monsters

vs. Hamilton Saturday, November 28 Syracuse Crunch

vs. Laval Sunday, November 29 Calgary Wranglers

vs. Ontario Sunday, November 29 Manitoba Moose

vs. Belleville Friday, December 11 Milwaukee Admirals

vs. Rockford Saturday, January 2 Abbotsford Canucks

vs. Henderson Saturday, January 9 Colorado Eagles

vs. Tucson Saturday, January 30 Bakersfield Condors

vs. Calgary Friday, February 12 Rochester Americans

vs. Springfield

About Hockey Fights Cancer™

Founded in 1998 by the NHL and NHLPA, the first national cause program pioneered by a major sports league, the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca has raised more than $53 million since its inception. Since partnering with the V Foundation and AstraZeneca, Hockey Fights Cancer has raised more than $21.3 million over the past three seasons. For additional information on Hockey Fights Cancer or to donate to the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, please visit hockeyfightscancer.com.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach, ESPN commentator and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The V Foundation has funded over $500 million in game-changing cancer research grants in North America through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to funding the best scientists to accelerate Victory Over Cancer® and save lives. To learn more, visit v.org.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks and Hockey Fights Cancer name and logo are Trademarks of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2026. All Rights Reserved.

NHLPA and the NHLPA logo are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League Players’ Association. © NHLPA. All Rights Reserved.