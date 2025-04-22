AHL Morning Skate: April 22, 2025

A4-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A5-Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 23 – Lehigh Valley at W-B/Scranton, 7:05
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 25 – W-B/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05
*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 27 – Lehigh Valley at W-B/Scranton, 6:05
A1-Hershey Bears vs. TBD
A2-Charlotte Checkers vs. TBD
Game 2 - Charlotte at TBD
Game 3 - Wed., May 7 - TBD at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 4 - Fri., May 9 - TBD at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 5 - Sun., May 11 - TBD at Charlotte, 3:00
N1-Laval Rocket vs. TOR-CLE winner
N2-Rochester Americans vs. N3-Syracuse Crunch
Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 25 – Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05
Game 2 – Sun., Apr. 27 – Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05
Game 3 – Thu., May 1 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 4 – Sat., May 3 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 5 – Fri., May 9 – Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05
C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. CHI-RFD winner
Game 1 – May 1, 8:00 ET,
Game 1 - Thu., May 1 - CHI-RFD winner at Milwaukee, 8:00
Game 2 - Sat., May 3 - CHI-RFD winner at Milwaukee, 7:00
Game 3 - TBD at CHI-RFD winner
*Game 4 - TBD at CHI-RFD winner
*Game 5 - TBD at Milwaukee
C2-Texas Stars vs. C3-Grand Rapids Griffins
Game 1 – Apr. 29, 7:00 ET,
Game 1 - Tue., Apr. 29 - Texas at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 2 - Mon., May 5 - Texas at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 3 - Fri., May 9 - Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00
*Game 4 - Sat., May 10 - Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00
*Game 5 - Mon., May 12 - Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00
P3-Ontario Reign vs. P6-San Jose Barracuda
Game 1 – Thursday, 10:00 ET,
Game 1 – Thu., Apr. 24 – San Jose vs. Ontario, 10:00 (at Los Angeles, Calif.)
Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 26 – San Jose vs. Ontario, 9:00 (at Los Angeles, Calif.)
*Game 3 – Mon., Apr. 28 – San Jose at Ontario, 10:00
GAME NOTES
The Firebirds and Wranglers open the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs in Palm Desert tonight... This marks the third consecutive postseason in which Coachella Valley and Calgary have met; the Firebirds won five-game series in both 2023 and 2024 on their way to the Calder Cup Finals... This year’s Firebirds club has a decidedly different look from last spring; only four of Coachella Valley’s top 12 playoff scorers from 2024 are with the team today... Fourth-year pro Ben Meyers (23-28-51) led the Firebirds in points, while rookie Jani Nyman (28-16-44) paced them in goals and defenseman Max Lajoie (4-34-38) had the team high in assists... AHL All-Rookie Team goaltender Nikke Kokko (20-10-2, 2.26, .913) ranked eighth in the entire AHL in goals-against average and 11th in save percentage... Wranglers leading scorer Rory Kerins (33-28-61) more than doubled his goal output from 2023-24, when he tallied 16 times as a rookie... Martin Frk (27-33-60) had his sixth 20-goal AHL season this year, and has 10-20-30 in 37 career postseason games that includes a Calder Cup championship with Grand Rapids in 2017... Calgary goaltender Devin Cooley (21-17-5, 2.94, .905) was part of the Milwaukee Admirals team that fell to the Firebirds in the Western Conference Finals in 2023... Coachella Valley lost five of its last six games to close out the regular season, three of them in overtime... The Firebirds were also 1-5-2-0 in their last eight at Acrisure Arena... Calgary won five of its last seven games in the regular season, including a 4-0 win over San Jose on Sunday that locked up fifth place... The Wranglers have head coach Trent Cull back behind the bench to begin the playoffs; Cull had spent the last four months as an interim assistant coach with the parent Flames... Firebirds head coach Derek Laxdal won the Calder Cup as a player with the Springfield Indians in 1990, reached the Finals as head coach of the Texas Stars in 2018, and was an assistant coach with Dallas when they reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2020.
P1-Colorado Eagles vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
In last night’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, 2015 Calder Cup champion Adrian Kempe had a goal and two assists and Philip Danault scored twice, including the game-winner in the final minute, as Los Angeles got past Edmonton, 6-5... Colin Blackwell, a veteran of 187 AHL games with San Jose, Rochester and Milwaukee, scored 17:46 into overtime to lift Dallas over Colorado, 4-3... Kyle Connor scored the winning goal for Winnipeg in a 2-1 victory over St. Louis... 2018 AHL All-Star Dylan Strome recorded three assists in Washington’s 3-2 overtime win over Montreal.