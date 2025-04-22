AHL Morning Skate: April 22, 2025

GAME NOTES

The Firebirds and Wranglers open the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs in Palm Desert tonight... This marks the third consecutive postseason in which Coachella Valley and Calgary have met; the Firebirds won five-game series in both 2023 and 2024 on their way to the Calder Cup Finals... This year’s Firebirds club has a decidedly different look from last spring; only four of Coachella Valley’s top 12 playoff scorers from 2024 are with the team today... Fourth-year pro Ben Meyers (23-28-51) led the Firebirds in points, while rookie Jani Nyman (28-16-44) paced them in goals and defenseman Max Lajoie (4-34-38) had the team high in assists... AHL All-Rookie Team goaltender Nikke Kokko (20-10-2, 2.26, .913) ranked eighth in the entire AHL in goals-against average and 11th in save percentage... Wranglers leading scorer Rory Kerins (33-28-61) more than doubled his goal output from 2023-24, when he tallied 16 times as a rookie... Martin Frk (27-33-60) had his sixth 20-goal AHL season this year, and has 10-20-30 in 37 career postseason games that includes a Calder Cup championship with Grand Rapids in 2017... Calgary goaltender Devin Cooley (21-17-5, 2.94, .905) was part of the Milwaukee Admirals team that fell to the Firebirds in the Western Conference Finals in 2023... Coachella Valley lost five of its last six games to close out the regular season, three of them in overtime... The Firebirds were also 1-5-2-0 in their last eight at Acrisure Arena... Calgary won five of its last seven games in the regular season, including a 4-0 win over San Jose on Sunday that locked up fifth place... The Wranglers have head coach Trent Cull back behind the bench to begin the playoffs; Cull had spent the last four months as an interim assistant coach with the parent Flames... Firebirds head coach Derek Laxdal won the Calder Cup as a player with the Springfield Indians in 1990, reached the Finals as head coach of the Texas Stars in 2018, and was an assistant coach with Dallas when they reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2020.