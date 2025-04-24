AHL Morning Skate: April 24, 2025

A3-Providence Bruins vs. A6-Springfield Thunderbirds
Game 2 – Friday, 7:05 ET,
(Springfield leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 23 – Springfield 2, PROVIDENCE 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 25 – Providence at Springfield, 7:05
*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 27 – Springfield at Providence, 3:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
A4-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A5-Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Game 2 – Friday, 7:05 ET,
(Lehigh Valley leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 23 – Lehigh Valley 5, W-B/SCRANTON 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 25 – W-B/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05
*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 27 – Lehigh Valley at W-B/Scranton, 6:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
A1-Hershey Bears vs. TBD
A2-Charlotte Checkers vs. TBD
Game 1 - Charlotte at TBD
Game 2 - Charlotte at TBD
Game 3 - Wed., May 7 - TBD at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 4 - Fri., May 9 - TBD at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 5 - Sun., May 11 - TBD at Charlotte, 3:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
The North Division first-round series gets underway tonight at Rocket Arena with the Cleveland Monsters hosting the Toronto Marlies in Game 1... It will be a quick series for the two teams: at most three games in less than 72 hours for the right to face regular-season champion Laval in the next round... Toronto’s 4-1 triumph in Cleveland on Apr. 12 ended a stretch of 17 consecutive wins by the Monsters head-to-head; it was the second-longest streak in AHL history of victories by one team over another... It also helped the Marlies end the regular season on a 4-0-0-2 run and finish five points clear of the fifth-place Monsters... Second Team AHL All-Star forward Alex Steeves (36-26-62) tied for second in the league in goals and tied for eighth in points this season for Toronto... Nick Abruzzese (15-28-43) had eight points in his last four games before sitting out Sunday’s regular-season finale; the third-year pro has played 211 of a possible 216 games over the last three seasons for the Marlies... Cleveland’s trio of Trey Fix-Wolansky (26-34-60), Rocco Grimaldi (17-41-58) and Luca Del Bel Belluz (27-26-53) combined for more than one-third of the Monsters’ 206 goals during the regular season; no other Cleveland skater finished with more than 31 points... Jet Greaves (21-11-6, 2.62, .920) has returned to Cleveland after finishing the regular season in Columbus, where he closed the regular season with five consecutive wins (0.80, .975, 2 SO) and earned the NHL’s First Star of the Week honors for Apr. 7-13.
N1-Laval Rocket vs. TOR-CLE winner
N2-Rochester Americans vs. N3-Syracuse Crunch
Game 1 – Friday, 7:05 ET,
Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 25 – Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05
Game 2 – Sun., Apr. 27 – Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05
Game 3 – Thu., May 1 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 4 – Sat., May 3 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 5 – Fri., May 9 – Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C4-Chicago Wolves vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs
Game 2 – Friday, 8:00 ET,
(Rockford leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 23 – Rockford 2, CHICAGO 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 25 – Chicago at Rockford, 8:00
*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 27 – Chicago at Rockford, 5:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. CHI-RFD winner
Game 1 – May 1, 8:00 ET,
Game 1 - Thu., May 1 - CHI-RFD winner at Milwaukee, 8:00
Game 2 - Sat., May 3 - CHI-RFD winner at Milwaukee, 7:00
Game 3 - TBD at CHI-RFD winner
*Game 4 - TBD at CHI-RFD winner
*Game 5 - TBD at Milwaukee
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C2-Texas Stars vs. C3-Grand Rapids Griffins
Game 1 – Tuesday, 7:00 ET,
Game 1 - Tue., Apr. 29 - Texas at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 2 - Mon., May 5 - Texas at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 3 - Fri., May 9 - Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00
*Game 4 - Sat., May 10 - Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00
*Game 5 - Mon., May 12 - Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P2-Abbotsford Canucks vs. P7-Tucson Roadrunners
Game 2 – Tonight, 10:00 ET,
(Abbotsford leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 23 – ABBOTSFORD 4, Tucson 3 | Recap
Game 2 – Thu., Apr. 24 – Tucson at Abbotsford, 10:00
*Game 3 – Sat., Apr. 26 – Tucson at Abbotsford, 10:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
The Canucks and Roadrunners go right back at it in Game 2 at Abbotsford Centre after an exciting series opener last night... Artūrs Šilovs stopped Max Szuber on a penalty shot with 34.6 seconds left in regulation to preserve Abbotsford’s 4-3 victory and put the Canucks on the brink of advancing to the division semifinals... Sammy Blais scored two power-play goals in the second period to help Abbotsford build a 4-1 lead, but Tucson responded with a goal from Travis Barron late in the second and one from Artem Duda with 12:31 left in regulation to make it 4-3... Barron, who finished with three points on the night for the Roadrunners, scored the first shorthanded marker allowed by the Canucks all season – they were the first AHL team to go an entire regular season without giving up a SHG in at least the last 35 years... Tristen Nielsen and Linus Karlsson also scored for Abbotsford, and Arshdeep Bains registered two assists... Šilovs finished with 21 saves to pick up the win as the Canucks improved to 17-1-0-1 in their last 19 games... Blais’s two goals give him 22 points (7-15-22) over his last 21 games for Abbotsford.
P3-Ontario Reign vs. P6-San Jose Barracuda
Game 1 – Tonight, 10:00 ET,
Game 1 – Thu., Apr. 24 – San Jose vs. Ontario, 10:00 (at Los Angeles, Calif.)
Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 26 – San Jose vs. Ontario, 9:00 (at Los Angeles, Calif.)
*Game 3 – Mon., Apr. 28 – San Jose at Ontario, 10:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
The Calder Cup Playoffs head to the City of Angels as Ontario and San Jose get their first-round series going with Game 1 at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles tonight... The Reign are making their fourth consecutive appearance in the postseason and are looking to build off last year’s performance, when they swept Bakersfield and Abbotsford in the first two rounds before falling to Coachella Valley in the division finals... Charles Hudon (20-44-64) led Ontario in scoring the regular season, placing fifth in the entire league with his career-best 64 points... Hudon also secured his seventh 20-goal season in the AHL with a goal in last Friday’s 2-1 win over San Diego... Reign forward Martin Chromiak (18-21-39) had five goals and seven points in eight games against the Barracuda during the regular season... San Jose, in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019, was led by Andrew Poturalski (30-43-73), who won his third AHL scoring title and earned First Team All-Star honors for 2024-25... Poturalski has totaled 26-47-73 in 81 career Calder Cup Playoff games, winning championships with Charlotte in 2019 and Chicago in 2022 before returning to the Finals with Coachella Valley in 2023 and 2024... Barracuda defenseman Luca Cagnoni (16-36-52) earned a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team; his 52 points were the most by an AHL rookie blueliner since Manitoba’s Sami Niku (54) in 2017-18... San Jose’s Yaroslav Askarov (11-9-1, 2.45, .923) helped Milwaukee reach the Western Conference Finals each of the last two seasons... This is the first AHL game in Los Angeles since Oct. 23, 2004, when the Manchester Monarchs shut out the Utah Grizzlies, 5-0.
P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P5-Calgary Wranglers
Game 2 – Saturday, 9:00 ET,
(Coachella Valley leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Tue., Apr. 22 – COACHELLA VALLEY 4, Calgary 3 (3OT) | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 26 – Calgary at Coachella Valley, 9:00
*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 27 – Calgary at Coachella Valley, 8:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P1-Colorado Eagles vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
In last night’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, 2023 Calder Cup champion Connor McMichael scored twice and 2020-21 Baz Bastien Award winner Logan Thompson made 25 saves as Washington defeated Montreal, 3-1... Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots to backstop Dallas to a 2-1 overtime win at Colorado... 2015 Calder Cup champion Adrian Kempe recorded two goals and two assists and 2023-24 Second Team AHL All-Star Brandt Clarke scored his first career playoff goal in Los Angeles’s 6-2 win over Edmonton.