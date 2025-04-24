AHL Morning Skate: April 24, 2025

GAME NOTES

The Calder Cup Playoffs head to the City of Angels as Ontario and San Jose get their first-round series going with Game 1 at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles tonight... The Reign are making their fourth consecutive appearance in the postseason and are looking to build off last year’s performance, when they swept Bakersfield and Abbotsford in the first two rounds before falling to Coachella Valley in the division finals... Charles Hudon (20-44-64) led Ontario in scoring the regular season, placing fifth in the entire league with his career-best 64 points... Hudon also secured his seventh 20-goal season in the AHL with a goal in last Friday’s 2-1 win over San Diego... Reign forward Martin Chromiak (18-21-39) had five goals and seven points in eight games against the Barracuda during the regular season... San Jose, in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019, was led by Andrew Poturalski (30-43-73), who won his third AHL scoring title and earned First Team All-Star honors for 2024-25... Poturalski has totaled 26-47-73 in 81 career Calder Cup Playoff games, winning championships with Charlotte in 2019 and Chicago in 2022 before returning to the Finals with Coachella Valley in 2023 and 2024... Barracuda defenseman Luca Cagnoni (16-36-52) earned a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team; his 52 points were the most by an AHL rookie blueliner since Manitoba’s Sami Niku (54) in 2017-18... San Jose’s Yaroslav Askarov (11-9-1, 2.45, .923) helped Milwaukee reach the Western Conference Finals each of the last two seasons... This is the first AHL game in Los Angeles since Oct. 23, 2004, when the Manchester Monarchs shut out the Utah Grizzlies, 5-0.