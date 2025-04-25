AHL Morning Skate: April 25, 2025

A3-Providence Bruins vs. A6-Springfield Thunderbirds
Game 2 – Tonight, 7:05 ET,
(Springfield leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 23 – Springfield 2, PROVIDENCE 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 25 – Providence at Springfield, 7:05
*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 27 – Springfield at Providence, 3:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
Springfield heads home tonight with a chance to knock out Providence as they host Game 2 of their first-round series at the MassMutual Center... The Thunderbirds went into the Bruins’ den on Wednesday and came away with a 2-1 victory on the strength of 39 saves from Colten Ellis in his Calder Cup Playoff debut... Ellis, who was 5-1-0 with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage in six starts against Providence during the regular season, preserved the win as the Bruins held an 18-2 advantage in shots during the final period and a 40-15 edge for the game... Zach Dean and Matt Luff staked Springfield to a 2-0 lead with goals at 6:32 and 10:32 of the opening period... Oliver Wahlstrom scored the only goal for the Bruins in Game 1, a power-play marker 3:44 into the second... Michael DiPietro also made his Calder Cup Playoffs debut on Wednesday and finished with 13 saves... Springfield snapped a six-game postseason losing streak with the victory, its first playoff win since Game 1 of the 2022 Calder Cup Finals at Chicago... The Thunderbirds had been outscored 31-6 in those six losses... The Bruins, meanwhile, have lost 18 of their last 22 playoff games going back to 2017, and are 0-12 in one-goal decisions during that stretch... Springfield lost seven of its last nine home games to close out the regular season.
A4-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A5-Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Game 2 – Tonight, 7:05 ET,
(Lehigh Valley leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 23 – Lehigh Valley 5, W-B/SCRANTON 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 25 – W-B/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05
*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 27 – Lehigh Valley at W-B/Scranton, 6:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
The best-of-three Keystone State battle between the Penguins and Phantoms shifts to PPL Center in Allentown for Game 2 tonight... Lehigh Valley had just three regulation wins in its last 25 tries against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before Wednesday’s convincing 5-2 victory in the series opener... In their professional playoff debuts, Alex Bump – a 2022 draft pick by Philadelphia who won a national championship at Western Michigan University less than two weeks ago – scored two goals for the Phantoms in Game 1 and Jett Luchanko – the Flyers’ first-round pick in 2024 – had two assists... Olle Lycksell had a goal and an assist and Rodrigo Ābols and Anthony Richard also scored for Lehigh Valley also scored for Lehigh Valley, which built a 5-0 lead before the Penguins scored twice late... Parker Gahagen shut out the Pens for more than 55 minutes in his Calder Cup Playoffs debut and finished with 28 saves on the night... Joel Blomqvist allowed three goals on 26 shots over the first two periods in net for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton; Taylor Gauthier stopped five of seven shots in the third... The Penguins were a combined 16-3-3-2 against the Phantoms during 2023-24 and 2024-25 regular seasons, but Lehigh Valley has now won all three games between the teams over the last two postseasons.
A1-Hershey Bears vs. TBD
A2-Charlotte Checkers vs. TBD
Game 1 - Charlotte at TBD
Game 2 - Charlotte at TBD
Game 3 - Wed., May 7 - TBD at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 4 - Fri., May 9 - TBD at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 5 - Sun., May 11 - TBD at Charlotte, 3:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N4-Toronto Marlies vs. N5-Cleveland Monsters
Game 2 – Saturday, 4:00 ET,
(Cleveland leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Thu., Apr. 24 – CLEVELAND 4, Toronto 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 26 – Cleveland at Toronto, 4:00
*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 27 – Cleveland at Toronto, 4:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N1-Laval Rocket vs. TOR-CLE winner
N2-Rochester Americans vs. N3-Syracuse Crunch
Game 1 – Tonight, 7:05 ET,
Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 25 – Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05
Game 2 – Sun., Apr. 27 – Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05
Game 3 – Thu., May 1 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 4 – Sat., May 3 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 5 – Fri., May 9 – Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
The first game of the division semifinal round takes place tonight as Rochester hosts Syracuse in the opener of their best-of-five series... This is the third year in a row in which the Amerks and Crunch have squared off in the playoffs as the second- and third-place teams in the North Division; Rochester won a five-game battle as the lower seed in 2023, and Syracuse returned the favor with a Game 5 road win in 2024... The Amerks are making their 50th trip to the postseason all-time; the six-time Calder Cup champions have made 16 Finals appearances, but none since 2000... Rochester’s Devon Levi (25-13-4, 2.20, .919) and Syracuse’s Brandon Halverson (22-11-8, 2.22, .915) were both among the league’s top goaltenders this season... Rochester won seven of the 12 meetings between the teams during the 2024-25 regular season... Amerks rookie Noah Östlund led all scorers with 7-5-12 in nine games against the Crunch, while Isak Rosén added 7-4-11 in 10 contests... Conor Sheary was Syracuse’s top point-getter in the regular season with 20-41-61, including 5-3-8 in 11 games vs. Rochester... Syracuse tied for the league lead allowing 178 goals (2.47 per game); Rochester ranked seventh on offense (3.31 goals scored per game).
C4-Chicago Wolves vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs
Game 2 – Tonight, 8:00 ET,
(Rockford leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 23 – Rockford 2, CHICAGO 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 25 – Chicago at Rockford, 8:00
*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 27 – Chicago at Rockford, 5:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
Artyom Levshunov’s overtime heroics on Wednesday night have set Rockford up with two chances to close out their series with Chicago on home ice this weekend, beginning with Game 2 at BMO Center tonight... Levshunov scored on a power play 11:00 into OT, sending a wrister past Spencer Martin (34 saves) to give the IceHogs a 2-1 victory in the opener in Rosemont... The teams traded goals in the second period of Game 1, with Juha Jääskä breaking a scoreless tie for the Wolves at the 6:53 mark of the middle frame and IceHogs All-Star defenseman Kevin Korchinski answering with 2:38 to go before intermission... Drew Commesso, who was 1-3-2 (3.33, .888) in six starts against Chicago in the regular season, stopped 32 of 33 shots to earn the win for Rockford... Chicago is 20-11 all-time when facing elimination in the Calder Cup Playoffs, including 8-4 on the road... The Wolves have also won five of their six visits to Rockford this season... Game 3, if necessary, would be Sunday afternoon... The winner of this series moves on to face Milwaukee in the Central Division semifinals.
C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. CHI-RFD winner
Game 1 – May 1, 8:00 ET,
Game 1 - Thu., May 1 - CHI-RFD winner at Milwaukee, 8:00
Game 2 - Sat., May 3 - CHI-RFD winner at Milwaukee, 7:00
Game 3 - TBD at CHI-RFD winner
*Game 4 - TBD at CHI-RFD winner
*Game 5 - TBD at Milwaukee
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C2-Texas Stars vs. C3-Grand Rapids Griffins
Game 1 – Tuesday, 7:00 ET,
Game 1 - Tue., Apr. 29 - Texas at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 2 - Mon., May 5 - Texas at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 3 - Fri., May 9 - Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00
*Game 4 - Sat., May 10 - Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00
*Game 5 - Mon., May 12 - Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P2-Abbotsford Canucks vs. P7-Tucson Roadrunners
Game 3 – Saturday, 10:00 ET,
(Series tied, 1-1)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 23 – ABBOTSFORD 4, Tucson 3 | Recap
Game 2 – Thu., Apr. 24 – Tucson 4, ABBOTSFORD 1 | Recap
Game 3 – Sat., Apr. 26 – Tucson at Abbotsford, 10:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P3-Ontario Reign vs. P6-San Jose Barracuda
Game 2 – Saturday, 9:00 ET,
(San Jose leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Thu., Apr. 24 – San Jose 2, ONTARIO 0 | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 26 – San Jose vs. Ontario, 9:00 (at Los Angeles, Calif.)
*Game 3 – Mon., Apr. 28 – San Jose at Ontario, 10:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P5-Calgary Wranglers
Game 2 – Saturday, 9:00 ET,
(Coachella Valley leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Tue., Apr. 22 – COACHELLA VALLEY 4, Calgary 3 (3OT) | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 26 – Calgary at Coachella Valley, 9:00
*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 27 – Calgary at Coachella Valley, 8:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P1-Colorado Eagles vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
In last night’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, Simon Benoit, a veteran of 162 AHL games who reached the Western Conference Finals with San Diego in 2019, scored 1:19 into overtime to give Toronto a 3-2 win at Ottawa... Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist in Minnesota’s 5-2 win over Vegas... Nate Schmidt scored his third goal in two games to help Florida to a 2-0 win at Tampa Bay... Pavel Buchnevich recorded a hat trick as St. Louis downed Winnipeg, 7-2.