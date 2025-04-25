AHL Morning Skate: April 25, 2025

GAME NOTES

Springfield heads home tonight with a chance to knock out Providence as they host Game 2 of their first-round series at the MassMutual Center... The Thunderbirds went into the Bruins’ den on Wednesday and came away with a 2-1 victory on the strength of 39 saves from Colten Ellis in his Calder Cup Playoff debut... Ellis, who was 5-1-0 with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage in six starts against Providence during the regular season, preserved the win as the Bruins held an 18-2 advantage in shots during the final period and a 40-15 edge for the game... Zach Dean and Matt Luff staked Springfield to a 2-0 lead with goals at 6:32 and 10:32 of the opening period... Oliver Wahlstrom scored the only goal for the Bruins in Game 1, a power-play marker 3:44 into the second... Michael DiPietro also made his Calder Cup Playoffs debut on Wednesday and finished with 13 saves... Springfield snapped a six-game postseason losing streak with the victory, its first playoff win since Game 1 of the 2022 Calder Cup Finals at Chicago... The Thunderbirds had been outscored 31-6 in those six losses... The Bruins, meanwhile, have lost 18 of their last 22 playoff games going back to 2017, and are 0-12 in one-goal decisions during that stretch... Springfield lost seven of its last nine home games to close out the regular season.