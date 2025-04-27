AHL Morning Skate: April 27, 2025

Vinni Lettieri supplied the Game 2 overtime goal that saved the Providence Bruins’ season Friday night. Then he spent time post-game handing out compliments to his teammates.

Michael DiPietro, the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding goaltender this season, came for praise from the P-Bruins forward. So did captain Patrick Brown. And the two players who helped to set up the game-winning goal, Matthew Poitras and Riley Tufte.

“Well, first off, Dips (DiPietro) was unbelievable,” Lettieri told reporters after the game. “He kept us in it the whole night. He’s goalie of the year for a reason.”

Providence had more than DiPietro stopping shots, too. With a little more than 10 minutes to go in regulation, Springfield had pinned the Bruins in deep. On an extended net-front scramble with DiPietro sprawled on the ice, Brown stepped in front of Nikita Alexandrov’s point-blank shot on an open net and took the puck to the face, likely saving a goal and maybe the Bruins’ season.

Brown left the ice bloodied, but returned to finish the period after some quick repairs.

“He sacrificed his body… that’s Brownie for you,” Letteri said. “He’s a warrior.”

Down to the Syracuse Crunch after surrendering a pair of quick second-period strikes, the Rochester Americans had a problem. Having to solve Brandon Halverson and the Crunch’s league-leading defense made that task that much more complicated.

But the Amerks kept their composure. Brendan Warren answered 57 seconds after Syracuse’s second goal, and Riley Fiddler-Schultz provided the equalizer 2:48 later.

After going on to a 3-2 victory, Warren could point to regular-season situations that had prepared them for such a challenge. Rochester went 9-4-1-0 in the regular season when tied after the second period.

“I loved our composure on the bench,” Warren said after the game. “I don't think anyone panicked. Nobody started pointing fingers. No negativity... we believed the whole time that we were going to win.

“We gain a belief that the guy next to you is going to do his job, and we’re going to fight back together and get the job done.”

― with files from Patrick Williams