AHL Morning Skate: April 27, 2026

with files from Patrick Williams
Day 7 of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs is an off day as the remaining 16 teams gear up for a busy week ahead.
Three teams won their best-of-three first-round series after losing Game 1. That had happened only twice previously in the first four years of the current Calder Cup Playoff format.
Manitoba and Coachella Valley both won Games 2 and 3 at home. Springfield, however, completed the comeback on the road – and after being blown out, 8-1, in Game 1.
The Thunderbirds became the first team in Calder Cup Playoff history to lose a Game 1 by such a large margin and come back to win the series. And they came from behind in both Game 2 and Game 3 against a Checkers team that was 37-5-2-0 in the regular season when scoring the game’s first goal.
“At times we might have bent a little bit, but we never broke,” Springfield head coach Steve Ott said after Saturday’s Game 2 victory. “That’s just the sign of a resilient team.”
Manitoba squeezed out its second straight 2-1 victory on Sunday to put away the Milwaukee Admirals. Walker Duehr and Samuel Fagemo provided the offense while Domenic DiVincentiis made 31 saves.
DiVincentiis stopped 50 of the 52 shots he faced in his two starts (1.00, .962).
“He was excellent both games,” head coach Mark Morrison said of his second-year netminder. “They (Milwaukee) are a team that plays a lot of net-front hockey and they’re big in front of him, and I thought he did a real good job of fighting through traffic and killing plays where they didn’t get second and third opportunities off rebounds.”
Morrison also credited his leadership core with navigating the emotions of a tight playoff series.
“[They] have all experienced this before,” Morrison said. “They were a calming influence on the younger guys. It’s an emotional game, and we have enough guys in there now that just calm everybody down and make sure that were focused on what we’re trying to do.”
Like Springfield, Coachella Valley was on the wrong end of a lopsided Game 1 score. But unlike Springfield, the Firebirds had the advantage of returning home as they tried to turn the series back in their favor.
A 6-2 win over Bakersfield last night sent Coachella Valley into the Pacific Division semifinals.
“We got better and better as the series went along,” Firebirds head coach Derek Laxdal said. “Game 1, they took advantage of their building. It wasn’t a 6-1 game, and that’s what we sold to our guys. [Game 2] we found a way to win. It was 4-2, they got back to 4-4, we scored right away to win the game. That little bit of adversity galvanized us.”
Laxdal stayed with Nikke Kokko in Game 3 – despite his .737 save percentage in the first two games – and the move paid off as the second-year pro stopped 31 shots, including all 15 he faced in a first period that the Condors controlled.
“They had a great push in the first period, outshot us 15-5, out-chanced us 11-1... What do you say about Nikke Kokko? He was outstanding.”
“When we won [Game 2], I knew we would win today,” Kokko said after Game 3. “For myself, I’m always best when I need to be the best.”
Back home for Game 3 on Sunday, Toronto forced Rochester to play from behind all game and eventually pulled out a 4-2 win to advance to the North Division semifinals against Laval.
“We set the tone early,” head coach John Gruden said. “We were doing a lot of the right things to give us success. I thought we did an outstanding job doing exactly what we wanted.”
Ryan Tverberg scored 2:12 into the contest, Logan Shaw added a pair of second-period goals, and Dennis Hildeby made 29 saves to keep the Amerks from completing the comeback.
“We’ve got some younger guys that are playing like veterans right now,” Gruden said. “To win at any level, you need some good old players and some good younger players to mix and match. Our guys played with a lot of poise. I thought we were good in the third period and if we weren’t, Dennis was outstanding.”
The Rochester Americans’ series-ending loss in Toronto on Sunday also brought the curtain down on Don Stevens’ 40-year career as the team’s play-by-play broadcaster.
Stevens, who spent 58 years in broadcasting all together, had announced in the fall that this would be his final season behind the mic.
“I thank you all,” Stevens said in signing off Sunday. “I am so blessed, in this life and this career, that I’ve had what I’ve had. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.
“And forever in the future: Go, Amerks.”
A3-Charlotte Checkers vs. A6-Springfield Thunderbirds
(Springfield wins series, 2-1)
Game 1 - CHARLOTTE 8, Springfield 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 - Springfield 5, CHARLOTTE 2 | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 - Springfield 2, CHARLOTTE 1 (OT) | Recap | Highlights
A4-Bridgeport Islanders vs. A5-Hershey Bears
(Hershey wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 - Hershey 2, BRIDGEPORT 0 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 - HERSHEY 5, Bridgeport 2 | Recap | Highlights
A1-Providence Bruins vs. A6-Springfield Thunderbirds
Game 1 – Friday, 7:05 ET,
Game 1 - Fri., May 1 - Springfield at Providence, 7:05
Game 2 - Sun., May 3 - Springfield at Providence, 7:05
Game 3 - Tue., May 5 - Providence at Springfield, 7:05
*Game 4 - Thu., May 7 - Providence at Springfield, 7:05
*Game 5 - Sat., May 9 - Springfield at Providence, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
A2-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A5-Hershey Bears
Game 1 – Thursday, 7:05 ET,
Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 30 - Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 7:05
Game 2 - Sat., May 2 - Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 6:05
Game 3 - Tue., May 5 - W-B/Scranton at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 4 - Thu., May 7 - W-B/Scranton at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 5 - Sat., May 9 - Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 6:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N4-Toronto Marlies vs. N5-Rochester Americans
(Toronto wins series, 2-1)
Game 1 - TORONTO 5, Rochester 0 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 - ROCHESTER 4, Toronto 0 | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 - TORONTO 4, Rochester 2 | Recap | Highlights
N1-Laval Rocket vs. N4-Toronto Marlies
Game 1 – Wednesday, 7:00 ET,
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 29 - Toronto at Laval, 7:00
Game 2 - Fri., May 1 - Toronto at Laval, 7:00
Game 3 - Sun., May 3 - Laval at Toronto, 4:00
*Game 4 - Tue., May 5 - Laval at Toronto, 7:00
*Game 5 - Fri., May 8 - Toronto at Laval, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Cleveland Monsters
Game 3 – Friday, 7:00 ET,
(Series tied, 1-1)
Game 1 - CLEVELAND 3, Syracuse 2 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 - Syracuse 4, CLEVELAND 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 - Fri., May 1 - Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 4 - Sun., May 3 - Cleveland at Syracuse, 3:00
*Game 5 - Sat., May 9 - Cleveland at Syracuse, 5:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C4-Manitoba Moose vs. C5-Milwaukee Admirals
(Manitoba wins series, 2-1)
Game 1 - Milwaukee 4, MANITOBA 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 - MANITOBA 2, Milwaukee 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 - MANITOBA 2, Milwaukee 1 | Recap | Highlights
C1-Grand Rapids Griffins vs. C4-Manitoba Moose
Game 1 – Saturday, 3:00 ET,
Game 1 - Sat., May 2 - Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3:00
Game 2 - Sun., May 3 - Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3:00
Game 3 - Wed., May 6 - Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*Game 4 - Fri., May 8 - Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*Game 5 - Sat., May 9 - Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C2-Chicago Wolves vs. C3-Texas Stars
Game 1 – Tuesday, 8:00 ET,
Game 1 - Tue., Apr. 28 - Chicago at Texas, 8:00
Game 2 - Thu., Apr. 30 - Chicago at Texas, 8:00
Game 3 - Sat., May 2 - Texas at Chicago, 8:00
*Game 4 - Sun., May 3 - Texas at Chicago, 4:00
*Game 5 - Tue., May 5 - Texas at Chicago, 8:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P2-Colorado Eagles vs. P7-San Diego Gulls
(Colorado wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 - COLORADO 3, San Diego 0 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 - COLORADO 6, San Diego 1 | Recap | Highlights
P3-Henderson Silver Knights vs. P6-San Jose Barracuda
(Henderson wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 - HENDERSON 5, San Jose 4 (OT) | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 - HENDERSON 5, San Jose 1 | Recap | Highlights
P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P5-Bakersfield Condors
(Coachella Valley wins series, 2-1)
Game 1 - BAKERSFIELD 6, Coachella Valley 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 - COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Bakersfield 4 | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 - COACHELLA VALLEY 6, Bakersfield 2 | Recap | Highlights
P1-Ontario Reign vs. P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds
Game 1 – Wednesday, 10:00 ET,
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 29 - Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10:00
Game 2 - Fri., May 1 - Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10:00
Game 3 - Tue., May 5 - Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*Game 4 - Thu., May 7 - Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*Game 5 - Sat., May 9 - Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P2-Colorado Eagles vs. P3-Henderson Silver Knights
Game 1 – Friday, 10:00 ET,
Game 1 - Fri., May 1 - Colorado at Henderson, 10:00
Game 2 - Mon., May 4 - Colorado at Henderson, 10:00
Game 3 - Wed., May 6 - Henderson at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 4 - Sat., May 9 - Henderson at Colorado, 8:05
*Game 5 - Sun., May 10 - Henderson at Colorado, 8:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
In last night’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, Alex Tuch, Josh Doan and Peyton Krebs all tallied a goal and an assist and 2022 Calder Cup champion Alex Lyon made 23 saves as Buffalo defeated Boston, 6-1, to take a 3-1 series lead... Behind 24 saves from Scott Wedgewood, Colorado completed a four-game sweep of Los Angeles with a 5-1 victory... Brandon Hagel scored twice in the third period and Jake Guentzel added a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay rallied for a 3-2 win at Montreal, evening their series at two games apiece... Ryan Poehling scored 2:29 into overtime as Anaheim defeated Edmonton, 4-3, to go up 3-1 in their series.