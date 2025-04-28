AHL Morning Skate: April 28, 2025

A3-Providence Bruins vs. A6-Springfield Thunderbirds
(Providence wins series, 2-1)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 23 – Springfield 2, PROVIDENCE 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 25 – Providence 1, SPRINGFIELD 0 (OT) | Recap
Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 27 – PROVIDENCE 5, Springfield 1 | Recap
A4-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A5-Lehigh Valley Phantoms
(Lehigh Valley wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 23 – Lehigh Valley 5, W-B/SCRANTON 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 25 – LEHIGH VALLEY 3, W-B/Scranton 2 | Recap
A1-Hershey Bears vs. A5-Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 30 – Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7:00
Game 2 – Fri., May 2 – Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7:00
Game 3 – Sun., May 4 – Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05
*Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05
*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
A2-Charlotte Checkers vs. A3-Providence Bruins
Game 1 – Fri., May 2 – Charlotte at Providence, 7:05
Game 2 – Sun., May 4 – Charlotte at Providence, 7:05
Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Providence at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Providence at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Providence at Charlotte, 3:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N4-Toronto Marlies vs. N5-Cleveland Monsters
(Cleveland wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Thu., Apr. 24 – CLEVELAND 4, Toronto 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 26 – Cleveland 4, TORONTO 3 (2OT) | Recap
N1-Laval Rocket vs. N5-Cleveland Monsters
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 30 or Thu., May 1 – Laval at Cleveland, 7:00
Game 2 – Fri., May 2 – Laval at Cleveland, 7:00
Game 3 – Sun., May 4 – Cleveland at Laval, 3:00
*Game 4 – Tue., May 6 – Cleveland at Laval, 7:00
*Game 5 – Fri., May 9 – Cleveland at Laval, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N2-Rochester Americans vs. N3-Syracuse Crunch
(Rochester leads series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 25 – ROCHESTER 3, Syracuse 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Sun., Apr. 27 – ROCHESTER 4, Syracuse 0 | Recap
Game 3 – Thu., May 1 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 4 – Sat., May 3 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 5 – Fri., May 9 – Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C4-Chicago Wolves vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs
(Rockford wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 23 – Rockford 2, CHICAGO 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 25 – ROCKFORD 5, Chicago 0 | Recap
C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs
Game 1 – Thu., May 1 – Rockford at Milwaukee, 8:00
Game 2 – Sat., May 3 – Rockford at Milwaukee, 7:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Milwaukee at Rockford, 8:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Milwaukee at Rockford, 8:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Rockford at Milwaukee, 5:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C2-Texas Stars vs. C3-Grand Rapids Griffins
Game 1 – Tue., Apr. 29 – Texas at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 2 – Mon., May 5 – Texas at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 3 – Fri., May 9 – Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00
*Game 4 – Sat., May 10 – Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00
*Game 5 – Mon., May 12 – Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P2-Abbotsford Canucks vs. P7-Tucson Roadrunners
(Abbotsford wins series, 2-1)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 23 – ABBOTSFORD 4, Tucson 3 | Recap
Game 2 – Thu., Apr. 24 – Tucson 4, ABBOTSFORD 1 | Recap
Game 3 – Sat., Apr. 26 – ABBOTSFORD 5, Tucson 0 | Recap
P3-Ontario Reign vs. P6-San Jose Barracuda
(San Jose wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Thu., Apr. 24 – San Jose 2, ONTARIO 0 | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 26 – San Jose 2, ONTARIO 1 | Recap
P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P5-Calgary Wranglers
(Coachella Valley wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Tue., Apr. 22 – COACHELLA VALLEY 4, Calgary 3 (3OT) | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 26 – COACHELLA VALLEY 2, Calgary 0 | Recap
P1-Colorado Eagles vs. P6-San Jose Barracuda
Game 1 – Fri., May 2 – Colorado at San Jose, 10:00
Game 2 – Sun., May 4 – Colorado at San Jose, 9:00
Game 3 – Tue., May 6 – San Jose at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 4 – Wed., May 7 – San Jose at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – San Jose at Colorado, 5:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P2-Abbotsford Canucks vs. P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds
Game 1 – Thu., May 1 – Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 10:00
Game 2 – Sat., May 3 – Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 9:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
After going neck-and-neck with Springfield for 10 periods, the Bruins finally pulled away with a dominating third period last night.
Providence outshot the Thunderbirds 20-3 over the final 20 minutes of the series, scored four goals, and moved on to the division semifinals with a 5-1 victory.
Head coach Ryan Mougenel – who returned to the Bruins bench Sunday after taking a personal leave on Apr. 9 to attend to a family matter – was pleased to see his players take charge of the game and the series.
“They’re a real amazing group to be around,” Mougenel said. “I can’t say enough about our leadership. They made the decision to go to work and they got rewarded for it.”
Providence finished 16 points ahead of sixth-place Springfield in the regular season, but Mougenel knew better than to overlook the Thunderbirds, especially in a short best-of-three series.
“It’s actually one matchup we really didn’t want,” he said. “They’re extremely well coached. I think (Matthew) Peca’s one of the best players in the league and he showed it all series. And obviously their goaltending... It could have gone either way.”
The Cleveland Monsters will host Game 1 of their North Division semifinal series against Laval this week.
But when will that game be played? That will be determined tonight.
The Monsters and Rocket are tentatively scheduled to open on Wednesday night. But the Monsters’ fellow residents at Rocket Arena, the Cleveland Cavaliers, are also scheduled to play Wednesday night in what would be Game 5 of their NBA playoff series against the Miami Heat.
The Cavs currently lead that series, three games to none. If they finish the sweep in Game 4 tonight, the building would be available on Wednesday for the Calder Cup series to begin.
If the Cavaliers lose tonight, however, Game 1 between the Monsters and Rocket would move to Thursday.
In yesterday’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, 2020 AHL All-Star Evan Bouchard scored twice in the third period as Edmonton rallied for a 4-3 overtime win over Los Angeles... 2018 AHL All-Star Dylan Strome picked up a goal and an assist and Andrew Mangiapane scored the winning goal with 3:37 to play as Washington defeated Montreal, 5-2... Brent Burns tallied a goal and an assist in Carolina’s 5-2 win over New Jersey... Jake Neighbours recorded a goal and two assists to lead St. Louis to a 5-1 win over Winnipeg.