AHL Morning Skate: April 28, 2026

with files from Patrick Williams

On Day 8 of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs the spotlight is on Cedar Park for the opener of the Central Division semifinals.

The Chicago Wolves and Texas Stars get their series underway tonight (8 ET, ), more than a week after the teams finished their regular season.

Game 1 will also stream free on FloHockey’s social channels and FloHockey 24/7, which is available on Amazon Prime (U.S.), Bell Fibe (Canada), Fubo and the FloHockey app.

Chicago finished the regular season on a 5-0-0-1 run, allowing just nine goals in the six games. Texas was 5-2-1-1 in its last nine, with Rémi Poirier making all nine starts in net.

“We had the week to prepare and get excited about the challenge,” said Stars forward Matthew Seminoff, who led the team with 24 goals in 2025-26. “We had a couple of games at the end of the season that mattered for seeding, so I think we’re going into the playoffs with that mentality already.”

Felix Unger Sörum (17-49-66) led the Wolves in scoring during the regular season, including 12 points in eight games against Texas. But the Stars won seven of the eight meetings, including all four at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

“We know that none of those games matter now. It’s just a five-game series,” Seminoff said. “We’re coming into it with a fresh mindset. We’ve done our preparation on Chicago, and we know they’ve done the same.”

Texas’ trio of Curtis McKenzie (104), Cameron Hughes (62) and Kole Lind (58) have combined for 224 Calder Cup Playoff games played in their careers. Chicago’s entire roster enters the series with 114 career Calder Cup Playoff games, led by goaltender Cayden Primeau’s 24.

Since the regular season ended, Chicago head coach Spiros Anastas has had the interim tag removed from his title. Anastas, who took over for Cam Abbott on Dec. 12, guided the Wolves to a record of 25-14-5-6.

These teams last met in the postseason back in 2010, the Stars’ inaugural season. Texas won that division final battle on a Game 7 overtime goal by rookie Jamie Benn.